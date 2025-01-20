Manchester City’s recent struggles have been exacerbated by Rodri’s ACL injury, leaving Pep Guardiola searching for solutions to cover the midfielder’s absence. After exploring several options, Guardiola is now reportedly targeting a former City player to be Rodri’s temporary replacement.

Since Rodri’s injury against Arsenal in September, City have fallen out of the Premier League title race and struggled to maintain their dominant form. Attempts to fill the void with players like Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, and John Stones have faltered due to inconsistent performances and additional injury setbacks.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester City is exploring the possibility of re-signing Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is currently with Juventus. Luiz, however, has struggled for game time in Turin and could be open to a move. Juventus, on the other hand, prefers a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligatory buy clause, while City is reportedly seeking a straightforward loan deal.

Douglas Luiz joined Juventus in the summer of 2024 from Aston Villa for €51 million but has yet to make a significant impact. Hampered by injuries, the midfielder has managed just 474 minutes across 16 appearances under Thiago Motta.

Luiz originally joined Manchester City in 2017 from Vasco da Gama but never featured for the first team due to work permit issues, spending two seasons on loan at Girona. In 2019, he made a permanent move to Aston Villa, where he became a pivotal player, scoring 22 goals in 204 matches. A return to Manchester City would give Luiz a chance to finally make his mark under Guardiola.

A busy January transfer window for Manchester City

Manchester City has been highly active in the January transfer market, both in securing key contracts and making strategic signings. Guardiola and star striker Erling Haaland have committed their futures to the club, while City has also bolstered its squad with defensive reinforcements.

The club confirmed the signings of Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis for around $50 million and $40 million, respectively. These players not only provide short-term depth to a backline plagued by injuries but also represent long-term investments in future stars.

Additionally, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, City is on the verge of completing an €80 million deal (including add-ons) for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, expected to be finalized within 24 hours.

Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League and still competing in the Champions League, Guardiola is aiming for a strong resurgence in the second half of the 2024-25 season. Adding a player like Douglas Luiz could prove instrumental in stabilizing City’s midfield and reigniting their campaign.