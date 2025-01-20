Erik ten Hag, dismissed by Manchester United on October 28, 2024, following a poor start to the Premier League season, has since been linked with several clubs across Europe. As the second half of the 2024-25 season unfolds, reports suggest that Ten Hag is now the leading candidate to replace the head coach of a Champions League contender.

One of Europe’s top clubs struggling this season is Borussia Dortmund. After appointing former player Nuri Sahin as head coach in June 2024, the team has failed to meet expectations, facing mounting pressure due to inconsistent results and underwhelming performances.

Sahin replaced Champions League finalist Edin Terzic, but his tenure has been rocky. Dortmund currently sits 10th in the Bundesliga, with a record of 12 wins, 4 draws, and 10 losses in 26 matches. Recent back-to-back defeats, including a 4-2 upset by newly promoted Holstein Kiel and a 2-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, have left the Turkish coach on the brink.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Erik ten Hag is seen as the top candidate to replace Nuri Sahin in Borussia Dortmund. Reports suggest that for the next Champions League game on Tuesday against Bologna, if the Turkish boss is unable to return to Germany with a positive result, he will be on his way out, leaving the coaching position free for the arrival of the Dutchman.

The Dutchman has been closely associated with the club in recent months, frequently attending games at Signal Iduna Park. Additionally, Ten Hag enjoys a strong relationship with Mathias Sammer, an advisor to the Dortmund board, further strengthening his chances of landing the role.

Ten Hag’s background in German soccer

Should Ten Hag replace Sahin as Borussia Dortmund’s coach, it would mark the first time he coaches a Bundesliga team, but not a German one. Apart from coaching teams in the Netherlands (Go Ahead Eagles, FC Utrecht, and Ajax) and in England (Manchester United), Ten Hag had a two-year tenure at Bayern Munich II.

Between 2013 and 2015, Ten Hag coached Bayern Munich II in the Regionalliga Bayern (Germany’s fourth division), working alongside Pep Guardiola, who managed the senior team. His arrival at Bayern was facilitated by Mathias Sammer, who later considered Ten Hag for Germany’s U-21 team coaching role.

Borussia Dortmund’s season has been fraught with setbacks. They were eliminated in the second round of the DFB-Pokal by Wolfsburg and are currently three points adrift of European qualification spots in the Bundesliga. However, their Champions League campaign remains a bright spot. Sitting 9th in the standings with 12 points from six games, Dortmund still has a chance to make a significant impact in Europe—a potential draw for Ten Hag if he assumes the role.