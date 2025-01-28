Reports emerged on Monday, according to Fabrizio Romano, suggesting that Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr had initiated negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Nigerian striker Victor Boniface. The possibility of this transfer appears increasingly likely, fueled by Boniface’s absence from training and statements from Bayer Leverkusen.

Boniface missed Bayer Leverkusen‘s training session on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League match against Sparta Prague. Bayer 04 subsequently confirmed to Sky Germany that the player was “in talks regarding his future,” adding fuel to the transfer speculation. This confirmation from the club itself lends significant credibility to the rumors, further suggesting that a transfer is a strong possibility.

Al Nassr is reportedly willing to pay a significant fee for Boniface, with Leverkusen demanding a transfer fee exceeding €50 million. This highlights Al Nassr’s financial strength and their determination to strengthen their squad. The substantial amount involved further confirms the seriousness of their interest and their determination to sign the player.

Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian club Union SG in 2023 for a fee of €22 million. In just over a year, he has already made a significant impact, scoring 29 goals in 49 appearances. This impressive goal-scoring record is attracting significant interest from other clubs, making him a valuable asset in the current transfer window.

Ronaldo’s influence and the importance of personal terms

Reports from Saudi Arabia suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo played a role in initiating Al Nassr’s interest in Boniface. Ronaldo’s strong relationship with Al Nassr director Fernando Hierro reportedly led to a recommendation for Boniface as a potential attacking partner.

This highlights the influence of Ronaldo within the club’s decision-making process and the importance of his opinion in shaping the transfer strategy. Securing Boniface as a teammate is a high priority for Ronaldo.

Reports from Germany indicate that Boniface is receptive to a move to Saudi Arabia to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. This positive indication significantly increases the likelihood of the transfer, showing that there are positive personal considerations driving this potential transfer. The mutual interest between the player and the club makes a transfer seem increasingly probable.