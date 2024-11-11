One of the most debated topics in the football world recently was France Football’s decision to award the Ballon d’Or to Manchester City star Rodri over Real Madrid‘s Vinicius Junior. Two weeks after the gala, Rodri shared his perspective on why he believed he deserved the honor over Vinicius Jr.

Speaking on Cope‘s radio program El Partidazo, Rodri addressed questions about whether he was more deserving of the Ballon d’Or in the previous season when he won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City. For the Spanish midfielder, consistency was the defining factor in tipping the scales in his favor over the Brazilian winger.

“I think consistency—I believe that’s the hardest thing in football. I’m not trying to pat myself on the back; when I haven’t been the best, I’ve said so. When I thought someone else deserved it, I’ve acknowledged that too. I believe I was the most consistent player that season,” the Spanish star admitted.

While acknowledging Vinicius’s high-impact moments, Rodri emphasized why consistency is vital: “Maybe not with the highest peaks, and perhaps last season I had more important or standout moments, but in terms of consistency, I think so. But what do I know? It’s not for me to debate whether I deserved it or not.”

After winning the Ballon d’Or, Rodri faced criticism from some fans and media outlets for hosting a celebration, which was perceived by some as disrespectful toward Vinicius Junior. Addressing the controversy, the Spanish international set the record straight: “I never disrespected anyone, and I truly respect Vinicius and Real Madrid.”

Vinicius is Rodri’s third choice for the Ballon d’Or

When asked who else he would have included in his top three Ballon d’Or selections, Rodri offered a surprising ranking. While placing himself at the top, he ranked Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal second and relegated Vinicius Junior to third. “I would vote for (Dani) Carvajal second, and yeah, Vinicius third,” Rodri revealed.

Rodri addresses his future

At 28 years old and enjoying the pinnacle of his career despite his current injury, Rodri was also questioned about where he sees himself in the future. Would he end his career at Manchester City, or consider a return to Spain to play for Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Atletico Madrid?

“I don’t know. Sincerely, I like to live the present, I still have contract with my club, I’m very happy there, and since I’ve arrived to England, it felt like my home. However, in the end, closing or opening any door doesn’t make any sense. I feel really passionate while watchin the Spanish league, but the English one is special too. If anything were to force me to move, I’d have to think long and hard because I’m really comfortable there,” Rodri admitted.