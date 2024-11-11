Manchester City has faced challenges since Ballon d’Or winner Rodri suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus injury in his right knee. Following surgery, initial reports suggested his return might be delayed until the start of next season. However, Rodri made an injury update that brought renewed optimism to City fans.

On September 22, Rodri got injured before a corner kick in the 2-2 game against Arsenal. With an ACL and meniscus injury, Pep Guardiola stated about the midfielder that “This season is over.” Still, when asked about the possibility of returning for the 2024-25 season, Rodri was shown certainly optimistic.

“Yes, I have that goal in mind. Besides, the seasons are getting longer. For example, the Club World Cup ends in July 13. Season are now different. It’s also helpful for my mind because I have a challenge, because if you lose the entire year it’s tougher,” Rodri said.

The Spanish international also reflected on how he’s handling the injury and compared his situation to that of Barcelona’s Gavi, who recently suffered a similar setback: “I started walking now. I’m feeling better, emotionally is what I’ve thought. When this happens at my age it’s different from when it happens when you’re young.

“That’s why when it happened to Gavi… it’s really tough. You’re building a career, being illusioned. Now, with my age, I see it as a moment to rest, to recover, and come back with more strength,” the midfielder sincerely said.

These are some great news for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, who’s facing his worse streak in his coaching career now that Rodri is sidelined. “I have in mind returning this season, we’ll see in which moment,” Rodri concluded, signaling a recovery against the clock.

Rodri’s remarkable record with Manchester City

Rodri’s absence has been keenly felt, not just because of his irreplaceable role in Guardiola’s system but also due to his incredible Premier League record with City. Across 49 league matches spanning this season and the last, City has remained unbeaten in the 36 games Rodri featured in. Conversely, the team has suffered five losses in the 13 matches he’s missed.

Rodri’s future at City remains uncertain

Despite his critical role in the team, Rodri has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. His current contract with Manchester City runs until June 30, 2027, but speculation continues about his long-term future.

“Things have slowed down with all this injury situation, maybe without it we would’ve talked about it, but it’s not my priority right now. It’s a moment I’ve never experienced in my career. I want to recover, and then we’ll see,” admitted the Spaniard, addressing his contractual situation.