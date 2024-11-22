Rodri’s triumph over Vinicius Junior in the 2024 Ballon d’Or sparked widespread debate among fans and players alike. Despite Real Madrid’s notable absence from the gala in Paris, the Manchester City midfielder has hinted at being open to a potential move to the Spanish giants.

Currently recovering from an ACL and meniscus injury sustained during City’s clash with Arsenal, Rodri has been engaging with the media. Speaking to Spanish radio program El Larguero, the midfielder didn’t shy away from expressing admiration for Real Madrid and addressing the possibility of joining them in the future.

“Obviously, when Real Madrid, the greatest club in history and the most decorated, calls you, with everything it represents, it’s an honor. You always have to pay attention,” Rodri said when asked about the hypothetical scenario.

Rodri also took a moment to praise one of Real Madrid’s recent legends. “Hats off to Toni Kroos,” he said. “He decided to leave pro football because he wanted to and when he was at his best… not when football left him. You have to respect the decision,” he then added.

Despite having won the last UEFA Champions League, and having a whole segment for them, Real Madrid decided to not show up to the Ballon d’Or gala. Reports suggest that the players and executives took that decision after knowing that Vinicius wasn’t going to be the winner.

Rodri recently drew criticism from Neymar after addressing Vinicius Junior’s behavior on and off the pitch. Despite the controversy, he remained diplomatic and left the door open to a potential Real Madrid move. With his contract at Manchester City running until June 2027, any departure would likely spark intense interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

Real Madrid addresses Real Madrid’ silence

Notably, Real Madrid did not publicly congratulate Rodri on his Ballon d’Or win, even though he was instrumental in Spain’s success at the 2024 EURO. When asked about this absence, Rodri remained measured:

“I don’t know if from now on Real Madrid will attend another gala or not; that’s up to them. But it’s a decision made by individuals, by clubs, and there’s no need to dwell on it.”

Pressed further on whether he had received any messages from Madrid, his response was straightforward. “Did they call me from the club? No, obviously not… A message from Vinicius? Yes, yes, a FaceTime… not at all,” Rodri said, laughing off the speculation.