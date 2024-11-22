Despite the financial challenges FC Barcelona has faced in recent years, coach Hansi Flick has transformed the team into one of the most competitive in the world. As the club prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary, legend Lionel Messi shared his thoughts on Barcelona’s resurgence, commending Flick’s exceptional work.

Fresh off international duty with Argentina, Messi is currently on vacation ahead of Inter Miami’s preseason, which begins on January 10. In an interview with 3Cat ahead of Barcelona’s milestone celebration, the club icon described Flick’s impact as “spectacular”:

“I see it as spectacular, and it doesn’t surprise me because it’s nothing new—it’s something that’s been happening forever, or at least since I’ve been at Barcelona, where I arrived at the age of 13. It’s amazing that young players have been given opportunities for a few years now, and when they are given a chance and trust, they respond in this way.”

Messi also emphasized the role of La Masia, Barcelona’s renowned academy, in preparing young players for elite competition. “They know the club better than anyone because they’ve been playing in this style since they were kids. When they are supported, things like this happen, just as they did in other eras as well,” ended the Argentine.

Since his arrival, Hansi Flick has rejuvenated the team, blending emerging talents such as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, and Marc Casado with seasoned stars like Robert Lewandowski. Under Flick’s leadership, Barcelona currently leads La Liga with a 6-point difference and sits sixth in the UEFA Champions League standings.

Although Messi won’t attend the 125th-anniversary celebration in person, reports suggest he will deliver a pre-recorded message for the event. This gesture underscores his enduring connection to the Catalonian club, despite his sudden and emotional departure in 2021.

Messi’s plans on returning to Barcelona

While Messi’s move to MLS was partly motivated by a desire for a quieter life in Miami, he hasn’t ruled out a return to Barcelona, a city he considers home. Reflecting on his family’s connection to Catalonia, Messi shared his hopes of one day returning:

“Even though we had to leave the city and Catalonia, in our minds, we always think about returning to live there someday. My kids, my wife, and I miss life in Barcelona because we have friends there, we left many things behind, and my kids are Catalan,” Messi stated. “I’ve spent my whole life living there, and I feel like I’m from Barcelona. You never know what life has in store, but our intention is to live there because it’s our home,” he ended.

Flick responds to Messi’s praise

Hansi Flick’s appointment as Barcelona’s head coach initially raised eyebrows, especially given his last role with the German national team. After parting ways with club legend Xavi, Barcelona’s decision to entrust Flick with the role is proving successful. During Friday’s press conference, Flick expressed his gratitude for Lionel Messi’s recent comments.

“It’s an honor to hear the greatest player in the club’s history say that he likes this Barça. Messi values the young players in the squad and honors what he has always done for this club. It means a lot to the team,” Flick said in response to Messi’s appraisal.