Manchester City star Rodri edged out Vinicius Junior in the race for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, a decision that sparked debate among fans and reportedly irked the Real Madrid winger. In a recent interview, Rodri addressed Vinicius’ behavior and professionalism both on and off the pitch. This prompted Neymar, Vinicius’ Brazil teammate, to come to his defense.

During the Ballon d’Or voting process, behavior and attitude were key factors influencing voters, with Vinicius reportedly not scoring highly in this area. Speaking to Spanish radio program El Larguero, Rodri shared his perspective on the Brazilian winger:

“I think he’s a smart guy, and over time, he’ll realize that the more he focuses on the field, the better he’ll be. I believe he’s a great footballer. Like everyone, he has areas to improve both on and off the field. He’s young, and I’m sure people will advise him well—especially being at Madrid, a club with values,” he emphasized.

Neymar, who publicly supported Vinicius for the Ballon d’Or prior to the ceremony, didn’t hold back in his response. Commenting on an Instagram post from Futeousadia about Rodri’s remarks, Neymar dismissed them with, “He became a talker now 🤦‍♂️😂,” downplaying the Manchester City player’s critique.

Reports suggest Real Madrid were aware of the Ballon d’Or results in advance, deciding against attending the ceremony in Paris. After Rodri’s win, Vinicius posted a defiant tweet: “I’ll do it 10x if it’s necessary. They are not ready,” fueling speculation of frustration. With Neymar’s reaction and the ongoing discourse, the controversy surrounding this year’s Ballon d’Or appears far from over.

Rodri’s take on player behavior

While Vinicius frequently draws attention on and off the pitch, Rodri champions the importance of professionalism and leading by example. Addressing broader player conduct, he shared his approach:

“There’s little I can say. I’ve always been a player who doesn’t pay attention to those things. There have been times when you’re tempted, with your adrenaline high, especially when you’re playing. But in the end, athletes aren’t just about what they represent on the field but also off it.”

The Manchester City midfielder concluded by emphasizing the value of maintaining a strong image. “Taking care of that part seems very important to me, and I’ve always tried to do so. When people stop me on the street, it makes me really happy that they remember me not only for my football skills but also for who I am outside of the game,” he ended.