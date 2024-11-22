Ruben Amorim, one of Europe’s most promising young managers at just 39 years old, is preparing for his Premier League debut as Manchester United‘s head coach. After a successful stint at Sporting Lisbon, the new Red Devils boss is tasked with reviving one of football’s most storied clubs. Ahead of his first match on Sunday, Amorim outlined his vision and ambitions for the team.

Following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, United’s ownership, led by INEOS, turned to Amorim to deliver improved results. In his first press conference, Amorim addressed the challenges ahead when asked about the timeline to “repair” Manchester United.

“I don’t know how long it will take. But I know if you are at Man United you have to win games, so I will not tell you I need a lot of time. It’s a great league, the strongest in the world, and we have to improve a lot to try and win it,” said Amorim to the media.

With a two-and-a-half-year contract, Amorim made it clear that his approach is focused on immediate results while building a foundation for long-term success. “We have to win games, to buy time, and ultimately to win titles,” he emphasized, looking forward to improve the team’s performance.

Amorim’s first test as Manchester United coach comes on Matchday 12 of the 2024-25 Premier League against recently promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road. United currently sit 13th in the table, and Amorim’s immediate goal will be to guide the team toward a top-four finish and secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Amorim places faith in United’s current squad

Manchester United’s players struggled for consistency under Ten Hag, but Amorim has expressed confidence in the squad’s potential, despite the club’s reduced budget for transfers.

“I’m a little bit of a dreamer, I believe in myself, but I also believe in the club. I think we have the same idea, the same mindset, and that will help. I know that you guys don’t believe in this players, but I believe a lot. We have room to improve and I want to try new things. You guys think it’s not possible, I think it is possible. We’ll see in the end.”

Comparing the procedures the team had under Ten Hag, Amorim stated that he can improve and take the team to the next stage in specific areas. “We have space to grow as a team, we have to improve in a lot of areas, the understanding of the game… I think we have to improve the physical aspect of the team,” the Portuguese stated.