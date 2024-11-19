Gianluigi Buffon, one of soccer’s most iconic goalkeepers, has sparked significant debate with his declaration that Neymar is the best player he has ever played with. Buffon, who shared the field with legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zinedine Zidane, and played against Lionel Messi, during a career spanning nearly three decades, explained his surprising choice in a recent interview with Corriere della Sera.

“I’ve played with three generations: Zidane, Ronaldo, Messi, Cristiano, Iniesta… but if I have to choose one, I say Neymar,” Buffon stated. “For the player and the boy he is, he should have won five Ballons d’Or”, he said.

Buffon’s career took him to some of the most prestigious clubs in the world, including Juventus, PSG, and Parma, as well as to the heights of international success with Italy. During his stint at Paris Saint-Germain in the 2018-2019 season, he played alongside Neymar, who left an indelible impression on the Italian goalkeeper. Despite their brief partnership, Buffon praised the Brazilian’s unmatched creativity, flair, and personality both on and off the pitch.

The 46-year-old World Cup winner reflected on Neymar’s immense talent and lamented the Brazilian’s failure to secure a Ballon d’Or, attributing it to circumstances rather than a lack of ability. Neymar has twice finished third in the Ballon d’Or rankings (2015 and 2017), but injuries and controversies have hindered his journey to the top.

Neymar’s career: Unfulfilled potential or overlooked genius?

Buffon’s comments come at a time when Neymar’s legacy is under scrutiny. After dazzling at Barcelona, where he formed the iconic ‘MSN’ trio with Messi and Suarez, Neymar moved to France in 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million. His transfer was intended to establish him as the centerpiece of a team chasing Champions League glory. While Neymar showcased moments of brilliance, consistent injuries and off-field controversies have overshadowed his tenure at PSG and, more recently, at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Despite his setbacks, the Brazilian star remains one of the most gifted players of his generation. Buffon’s endorsement highlights the Brazilian’s artistry, which he believes sets Neymar apart from the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, whose careers are often measured by individual and team accolades.

Missed chance to play alongside Messi

Interestingly, the Italy legend also revealed that he had the chance to play alongside Messi toward the end of his career. In an interview, Buffon shared that Barcelona offered him a role as a backup goalkeeper, which would have allowed him to play with both Messi and Ronaldo, following his stint with the Portuguese star at Juventus.

“I had an offer from Barcelona as a second goalkeeper,” Buffon said. “The idea of playing with Messi, after CR7, I liked it. But one day I was driving, and on the radio, they played Jovanotti’s ‘Beautiful’. I look up, and I see the Parma tollbooth. A sign. Close where it all started.”

The veteran ultimately returned to Parma, his boyhood club, where he ended his career on his own terms.