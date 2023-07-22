Our PSV Eindhoven TV schedule has all the information viewers in the United States need to see one of the most dominant Dutch sides.

PSV are one of the Eredivisie’s “Big Three” (the others being Ajax and Feyenoord) that have dominated the competition over the years.

Where can I watch the PSV Eindhoven game?

PSV Eindhoven on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1913

Stadium: Philips Stadion

Manager: Peter Bosz

Dutch top-flight titles: 24

KNVB Cup titles: 11

Champions League titles: 1

PSV Eindhoven TV schedule and streaming links

ESPN hold the broadcasting rights to the Eredivisie in the United States. Select league games from each match week stream live on ESPN+. PSV, as one of the major clubs, is almost always featured.

The KNVB Cup can be found on GolTV, which in turn is available on the streaming services Fanatiz and fuboTV.

When PSV heads to Europe, you should head to Paramount+. Every Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game streams there. Late stage UCL matches often simulcast on CBS, as well. TelevisaUnivision networks (Univision, UniMás, and TUDN) show games in Spanish on TV. Non-televised games are shown on the ViX streaming service.

Watch PSV Eindhoven on ESPN+:

PSV Eindhoven History

PSV Eindhoven’s full name is Philips Sport Vereniging. The club was founded in 1913 for employees of the Philips corporation, which still retains close ties to the football club. One notable connection is the Philips Stadion, where the club have played since their inception.

When football turned professional in the Netherlands, the Eredivisie was created as the top division in 1956. Since that time, PSV have never been relegated from the top tier. And they’ve managed not just to survive in the top tier, but dominate. To put it in perspective, they’ve only finished as low as fourth place three times since the year 2000.

Including pre-Eredivisie titles, PSV are the second-most decorated club in Dutch football, after their main rivals Ajax. Feyenoord are also key opponents, but not as highly regarded as Ajax.

In addition to domestic dominance, Einhoven have secured a pair of European triumphs in their history. First was the UEFA Cup in 1978, a precursor to today’s Europa League. The ultimate victory came in 1988, when they captured the European Cup.

Despite playing in what many would consider a “second tier” European league, countless legendary players have made their way through PSV over the years. These include Ruud Gullit, Arjen Robben, Ronaldo, Romario, and Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Park Ji-sung.

