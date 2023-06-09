Our Ajax TV schedule provides the information you need to follow the Netherlands’ most successful club.

AFC Ajax was founded in 1900, and has played continuously in the top division Eredivisie since the competition began in 1956. Alongside rivals PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord, they have dominated the Dutch league for much of their history.

Ajax have won a record 36 Dutch first division and 20 KNVB Cup titles, and boast four UEFA European Cup / Champions League titles – including a remarkable three in a row from 1971-73.

While European success for the Dutch giants has cooled off in recent decades – no doubt thanks in part to the dramatically growing financial gulf between English and Spanish clubs and the rest of Europe, Ajax consistently compete in Champions League and/or Europa League each season due to high league placement.

Watch Ajax on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Where can I watch the Ajax game?

Ajax on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1900

Stadium: Johan Cruyff Arena

Manager: John Heitinga

Dutch top-flight titles: 36 (record)

KNVB Cup titles: 20 (record)

Champions League titles: 4 (Dutch record)

Social Media:



Ajax Amsterdam TV schedule and streaming links

ESPN holds the rights to the Eredivisie in the United States. Select games, and usually all matches featuring Ajax, are shown live each match week on ESPN+.

The KNVB Cup, the Netherlands’ top domestic cup competition, is shown on GolTV. The network which was once a go-to for soccer in the US now shows a dwindling number of competitions, and has a dwindling number of providers that carry it. Streaming services Fanatiz and fuboTV each do feature GolTV, so they’re your best bet for Dutch cup action.

For European competitions, Paramount+ holds the English language rights to Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. TelevisaUnivision holds the Spanish rights, with every match available on their ViX+ streaming service. Select games are shown on Univision, UniMás and/or TUDN, but unless Ajax matches up with a currently-fashionable big club, they’re likely to be shown on streaming only.

Schedule of upcoming matches

Ajax is a perennial title contender, along with rivals Feyenoord and PSV. In fact, only six times in the entire history of the Eredivisie has a club outside this triumvirate won the title.

The best way to keep up with when Dutch games are on is by using the Eredivisie TV schedule. That provides streaming links and times to watch the Netherlands’ best clubs go head-to-head.

AJAX HISTORY

Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax dates back to 1900. The club, named after the Greek mythological hero, is historically the most successful and most famous from the Netherlands. Ajax’s 36 Dutch top flight and 20 KNVB Cup titles are both records. Alongside rivals Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven, they form the “big three” in Dutch football.

Ajax have played in the Eredivisie every season since its inception in 1956, having never been relegated. Their four Champions League/European Cup titles are the most of any Dutch club. In addition, they are one of only five clubs to have won the European Cup (Champions League), Cup Winners’ Cup, and UEFA Cup (now known as Europa League).

The Ajax badge features a portrait of Ajax the Greek hero, drawn with 11 lines to symbolize the 11 players on a team. Ajax’s red, white and black colors are taken from the flag of Amsterdam. Their trademark white shirt with a wide, vertical red stripe came to be when they were promoted in 1911. Sparta Rotterdam already wore red and white vertical stripes, and rules at the time stated that new teams had to change their colors if there was a conflict (away/clash kits did not exist then). And so Ajax modified their kits to the design we know today.

Ajax’s history is littered with big names, the biggest of which is Johan Cruyff. Widely regarded as one of the best and most influential players of all time, Cruyff made over 280 appearances for Ajax, scoring 207 goals. Ajax’s stadium, Johan Cruyff Arena, is named in his honor and his #14 shirt was retired by the club in 2008.

Other stars who’ve suited up for Ajax include Luis Suárez, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank de Boer, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Edwin van der Sar, and Wesley Sneijder, among many more.

While famous for football, something many fans may not know is that Ajax also had a baseball team for 50 years. Ajax HVA played in the highest tier of Dutch baseball from 1922-1972, winning four league championships. The legendary Cruyff even played for the Ajax baseball team during the football offseason early in his career!

Ajax Kits

Ajax feature stories and news