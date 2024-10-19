Manchester City are preparing to make a major move for Bayer Leverkusen’s rising star Florian Wirtz, but they will have to beat both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to the player.

The Blues are said to view the young German as the ideal successor to Kevin De Bruyne. The 21-year-old has become one of Europe’s most coveted players. He has attracted attention from elite clubs across the continent, especially given the growing doubts around De Bruyne‘s future at the Etihad.

The possibility of the Belgian leaving for Saudi Arabia next summer has only intensified City’s pursuit of Wirtz. Thus, they look to replace their iconic playmaker with one of Europe’s brightest young stars.

At 33 years old, Kevin De Bruyne has been a crucial part of Manchester City’s success in recent years. However, his fitness issues have raised questions about his long-term future at the club.

The Belgian midfielder missed a significant portion of last season due to injury. Worse still, he has struggled with fitness concerns once again this year. Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are keen to lure De Bruyne to the Middle East.

With De Bruyne possibly considering a move, Manchester City have already begun looking for a replacement. As a result, the German star has quickly become their top target.

According to Sky Germany, City believe Wirtz is the perfect candidate to fill De Bruyne’s shoes should he depart. The club is reportedly ready to break the bank for the young German, demonstrating just how highly they regard him.

ESPN also confirmed that they have concrete interest in the 21-year-old. While other clubs are circling, the Premier League champions have made the strongest push among foreign suitors.

How has Wirtz fared so far?

Florian Wirtz has developed into one of Europe’s most exciting young talents since breaking into Bayer Leverkusen’s first team. The attacking midfielder has drawn comparisons to players like De Bruyne for his vision, creativity, and technical ability.

At just 21, Wirtz is already regarded as one of the most valuable players in Europe. Thus, clubs like Bayern, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid have all expressed interest.

Bayern have made Wirtz their top target for the summer of 2025, with sporting director Max Eberl already engaging in conversations with the player’s camp.

However, Bayer Leverkusen are aware of their star’s growing value. Having said that, they would prefer to sell him abroad to avoid strengthening a domestic rival like Bayern. This scenario could work in Manchester City’s favor, as the Germans’ preference might give the Premier League giants a crucial advantage.

Leverkusen’s stance and significant competition for Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen have made it clear that they are open to selling Wirtz, but only for the right price. The club has set a target of around $167 million for the talented midfielder, potentially including bonus payments or player swaps to sweeten the deal.

This valuation would surpass the club’s current record transfer fee, set when Kai Havertz was sold to Chelsea for $87 million in 2020. Leverkusen are keen to maximize Wirtz’s value and see him as their most prized asset, so any transfer will involve significant financial negotiations.

Although Manchester City are strongly pursuing Wirtz, they face stiff competition from other top European clubs. In addition to Bayern, almost all Premier League giants have expressed interest in the young midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain, who are always on the lookout for emerging talent, are also monitoring the situation. Real Madrid, who have a history of snapping up Europe’s best young players, are another club reportedly tracking Wirtz’s development closely.

Despite this interest, City’s financial might and Leverkusen’s preference to sell abroad could give them a decisive edge. If City are successful in landing Wirtz, it would mark a significant coup for the club and provide them with a long-term successor to De Bruyne, a player who has been at the heart of their success for nearly a decade.

Photo credit: IMAGO / RHR-Foto