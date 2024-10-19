Christian Pulisic’s career trajectory has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, but the American forward is now living up to the potential he showed as a teenager at Borussia Dortmund.

After a challenging spell at Chelsea, Pulisic has found a new lease of life at AC Milan. His recent performances have cemented his place as one of Serie A’s brightest stars.

His resurgence has been reflected in his market value, which has jumped by 25% this season. Meanwhile, fellow American Weston McKennie has seen his valuation dip; marking contrasting fortunes for two of the U.S. men’s national team’s key players.

Pulisic’s transfer to San Siro has proven to be a turning point in his career. Often weighed down by injuries and inconsistent form during his time with the Blues, the American forward has thrived in Italy.

After a stellar debut season where he registered 12 goals and eight assists, Pulisic has carried that momentum into the current campaign.

The 26-year-old winger has already contributed five goals and two assists in just five Serie A matches this season. Thus, emerging as Milan’s most valuable player.

His decisive playmaking and ability to influence matches have been pivotal. Especially in helping his manager, Paulo Fonseca, navigate a tough start to the season. The Portuguese boss has faced criticism for the Rossoneri’s inconsistent performances. However, he might have found himself in deeper trouble if not for the American’s consistent brilliance.

Pulisic’s market value skyrockets

According to Transfermarkt, Pulisic’s market value has increased by 25%, from $43 million to $54 million.

This represents his highest valuation since December 2018, when he was still seen as one of the brightest young prospects in Europe. Jatin Dietl, Transfermarkt’s Area Manager for Italy, acknowledged the player’s growth, stating, “After a strong first season in Italy, Pulisic has made another big step forward this season and for now has taken over the role of the club’s biggest star from Leão.”

Pulisic’s rise to prominence has also made him the most valuable player from the CONCACAF region, tied with Canadian international Alphonso Davies. His newfound success is the result of a more dynamic and quicker approach to the game. At Chelsea, Pulisic was often criticized for holding onto the ball too long, slowing down attacking plays. Now, in Italy, he has adopted a more rapid decision-making style, allowing him to capitalize on opportunities more efficiently.

As Dietl pointed out, Pulisic’s direct involvement in eight goals across nine games places him among Serie A’s most productive players, alongside the likes of Inter’s Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. At this pace, Pulisic could break the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career this season. It’s a remarkable achievement that would further elevate his status as one of the top players in Europe.

Contrasting fortunes: McKennie and others

Unlike Pulisic, Weston McKennie has not been able to keep his star on the rise. The Juventus midfielder has seen his market value drop by $4 million, bringing it down to $26 million.

Despite being a key figure for Juventus, McKennie has struggled to find the form that made him such a highly-regarded prospect in previous seasons. His drop in valuation reflects a challenging period for the American, who will need to step up his game to regain his standing in Serie A.

McKennie isn’t the only American whose market value has fluctuated this season. Timothy Weah, another Juventus player, saw his valuation decrease by $2 million, now standing at $13 million. On a more positive note, Gianluca Busio, playing for Venezia, has experienced a rise in his market value. He has gone from $4.9 million to $7 million, signaling a positive trajectory for the young midfielder.

Yunus Musah, Pulisic’s teammate at Milan, currently holds a valuation of $24 million. While Musah has yet to make as big of an impact as Pulisic, his potential remains evident. He could soon follow in his countryman’s footsteps by establishing himself as a vital player for the San Siro giants.

