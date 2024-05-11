In a repeat of their incredible comebacks at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League final, where they will face Bayern Munich.

Players and supporters alike went into a frenzy of joy when Joselu scored two goals in stoppage time, even though they were losing.

Spurred on by the electric atmosphere created by the fervent Bernabeu supporters, Madrid’s dogged determination shone through.

Jubilation persisted after the game as players and staff continued to bask in the glory of their most recent triumph.

A full 90 minutes remain until they can break their record for most UEFA Champions League trophies. However, speculation about what comes next has already begun. So apparently, Los Blancos’ upcoming season will see some significant strategic shifts.

Plans to change Bellingham’s position?

Reports are already suggesting a succession plan is in motion, particularly regarding midfielder Toni Kroos.

According to German newspaper BILD, Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing Bayer Leverkusen’s rising star Florian Wirtz as a potential replacement for Kroos, indicating a significant change within the squad.

Jude Bellingham, who has perhaps been the best Real Madrid player this season, might also be affected by this change.

While the Englishman has excelled in a more liberated role on the field, the Whites boast a plethora of midfield options. They have Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga. However, with the emergence of Wirtz on their radar, the dynamics could shift.

The German star, identified as a top prospect by both Barcelona and Real Madrid, is expected to stay at Leverkusen for the next season. What’s more, the new Bundesliga champions are reportedly demanding a hefty $162 million for his services.

Interestingly, none other Kroos himself has endorsed the 21-year-old’s talent, suggesting he has what it takes to thrive at Madrid.

The club’s scouting efforts, including the presence of scout Felipe Martin at Leverkusen matches, underscore their serious interest in Wirtz.

Wirtz is on Real Madrid's radar

Along with Wirtz comes his coach?

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants had previously considered Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich as a potential midfield option.

However, recent events, including a clash with Carlo Ancelotti and dwindling playing time under the Italian manager during their time at Bayern, have somewhat dampened those prospects.

Kimmich’s potential departure from Bayern could still attract attention from other clubs, with Barcelona also in the mix.

The prospect of Wirtz joining an already formidable Real Madrid lineup is daunting for their competitors, the report adds. His stellar performance for Leverkusen, contributing 18 goals and 19 assists in 46 games this season, underscores his potential impact.

Additionally, the presence of Xabi Alonso adds an intriguing layer to the narrative, potentially shaping the club’s long-term vision. The young Spaniard is currently coaching Leverkusen and will likely succeed Ancelotti at the capital in the future.

One thing is certain: Real Madrid prepare for a potentially transformative period. Thus, the decisions regarding Kroos, Wirtz, and potential recruits like Kimmich will shape their squad for the upcoming season. They could even also have significant implications for the club’s future trajectory under a new manager, one very familiar with the German attacking midfielder.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto