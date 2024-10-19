Tyler Adams, the USMNT star and Bournemouth midfielder, is finally back in contention for selection after a prolonged injury spell.

The Cherries manager Andoni Iraola confirmed in a recent press conference that Adams is now available ahead of the club’s Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

This news brings an end to months of injury woes for the 26-year-old. He had been sidelined due to surgery following his participation in Copa America 2024.

Tyler Adams has endured a challenging spell with injuries over the past year. After featuring in all three of the USMNT’s Group-Stage matches in Copa America, Adams decided to undergo back surgery.

He made the choice after enduring persistent back pain at the close of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Since joining Bournemouth from Leeds in the summer of 2023, a string of ailments has severely hampered his performances. This surgery was the latest setback in that sequence.

Last campaign, the midfielder managed just four appearances for Bournemouth, with only one of those being a league start. In total, he accumulated just 148 minutes on the pitch across all competitions.

His solitary start was in a 2-1 victory over Everton, where his performance earned him the Man of the Match award. Despite his injury woes, Adams made a significant impact in that game. Thus, his performance drew praise from both fans and manager Andoni Iraola. A viral heatmap of his movements on the field further demonstrated his work rate and influence in midfield.

However, following that performance, his fitness issues returned, forcing him to miss much of the remainder of the season. Adams’ last appearance for Bournemouth was a brief nine-minute cameo in a 2-1 defeat against Brentford on May 11.

What did Andoni Iraola say about Adams?

Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth’s head coach, provided an optimistic injury update ahead of the weekend’s match. Adams’ return is part of a broader boost for the club, as the team now enjoys a clean bill of health.

Several key players also underwent surgery during the offseason but have since returned to the squad. This gives Iraola the luxury of a fully fit roster as they prepare for their showdown against Arsenal.

Reflecting on the return of Adams and other players, Iraola remarked, “It’s a good thing because I have a lot of choices to make and I have different options even for the subs. For me, I think we are one of the teams who makes more subs”. However, he also acknowledged the challenge of managing a large squad. “It’s going to be difficult for me because starting from today, I will have to make a squad. I will have to leave players out of the squad even.”

The American’s return will undoubtedly strengthen Bournemouth’s midfield options, but Iraola cautioned that the American lacks match fitness after his long layoff. “Adams lacks some game time, but that is normal. He is feeling very well, doing well, has good sensations and has trained very well this [international] break with us. He is ready”, the coach admitted during the press conference.

Looking ahead: Arsenal clash and USMNT prospects

Adams will have a chance to make his first appearance of the 2024-25 Premier League season when Bournemouth host Arsenal this weekend. The Cherries have struggled historically against the Gunners, with their last victory coming in January 2018. his return adds much-needed quality to his side’s midfield as they seek to secure a rare win over the North London side.

As for his international prospects, he has yet to feature under new USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who did not call him up for recent friendlies against Panama and Mexico. However, Adams could return to the national team setup for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica next month, pending his fitness and form at the Vitality Stadium.

