Bayern Munich have often been accused of cherry-picking talents from Bundesliga rivals, and there now appears to be serious interest in a 2025 transfer for Bayer Leverkusen starlet, Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz’s rise from promising youth to legendary status at Bayer Leverkusen was not without its share of obstacles.

In March of 2022, he experienced a severe ACL rupture, which completely disrupted his linear growth. With his prospective senior career off to a good start, Wirtz would have to start all over when he returned from a lengthy absence.

There was little space for development, but since then, the German’s career has flourished exponentially. A little over two years later, he would lead Leverkusen to their first league championship, much to everyone’s surprise.

The BayArena has two of the most sought-after prospects in the league in Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz. Thus, the latter’s incredible comeback from a career-threatening injury couldn’t have come at a better moment.

The Black and Reds will be crossing their fingers that their on-field prodigy continues with the German club; especially after Alonso also committed to staying for another year. Not even a massive offer from Europe’s wealthiest clubs would allegedly get this one to sit down and negotiate.

Many clubs lurking but Bayern in pole position

Thus, many clubs want to sign Florian Wirtz. Also, in 2025, a huge bidding war may break out between Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Liverpool, among others. In fact, more teams may express interest in him in the event of a stellar performance for Germany in the European Championship on home soil this summer.

Additionally, according to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have identified Wirtz as their top goal for the year 2025. A transfer fee of over $107 million would be reasonable given that his current deal does not run out until the 2026-27 season concludes.

The Bavarian club’s upper management is looking forward to a summer transfer, and they have a good chance of signing the Germany international. The player and his family see the club as a vital stop on the path to a possible move overseas.

Uniting German teammates Wirtz and Musiala could tip the domestic balance back in favor of the Bavarian giants

The idea of Germany’s two best young players, Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, forming a formidable combo on the field is thrilling for the Bavarians. For a long time, they have wanted to sign the latter, and they would stop at nothing to accomplish it. His signature, however, will most likely be up for grabs next summer.

What did Bayer Leverkusen say about Wirtz?

The offensive diamond won’t leave to join Munich this summer, even according to Bayer Leverkusen managing director Fernando Carro. Already one of Germany’s top players, according to him, the attacker has future Ballon d’Or potential.

“There is interest from many clubs. We have a very good relationship with his parents. Their idea is for him to continue with us. In football, you can’t plan much longer than a year, but he will play in Leverkusen next season“, the 59-year-old confirmed in an interview with Sky.

In fact, much of the credit for Wirtz’s success goes to Simon Rolfes, director of sports at Bayer. “He has been following his development since he was twelve or 13 years old.

He had a lot of meetings with his parents, who also advised him. Many clubs were interested in him. He was no longer committed to Koln and we seized the moment so that he wouldn’t go to Munich, Gladbach or Hoffenheim. It took years of work”, he added.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Team 2 : IMAGO / Langer