Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, the rising star of German soccer, is at the center of a transfer tug-of-war among Europe’s elite clubs. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been a standout performer for Leverkusen. Thus, his talents have not gone unnoticed. However, the German side has reportedly set a hefty $167 million price tag for the young prodigy. This comes on the back of interest from heavyweights such as Bayern, Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool.

According to reports from German outlet BILD, Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to sell Wirtz next summer if a club meets their valuation. Wirtz, who is under contract until 2027, is seen as one of the brightest talents in Europe. The club’s management is aware of the significant interest in their star player. As a result, they have set a prohibitive price that only a few clubs might be able to afford.

Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso have made it clear that they are not in a rush to part ways with Wirtz. The club understands his importance to the team after a successful last campaign in which he played a pivotal role. He helped the team secure the Bundesliga title and a domestic cup. However, with the player reportedly keen on a move next summer, the Black and Reds have positioned themselves to negotiate from a strong financial standpoint.

Suitors: Bayern and Real Madrid lead pack

The battle for Wirtz’s signature is expected to be fierce, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid among the frontrunners. Bayern Munich, known for snapping up top German talent, has long admired Wirtz’s abilities. Christoph Freund, Bayern’s sporting director, has spoken highly of the midfielder. Freund noted Wirtz’s chemistry with Jamal Musiala in the German national team. The Bavarians’ interest in Wirtz suggests that they may be willing to make a substantial bid next summer.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, views the German as a potential successor to Luka Modric. The Spanish giants have identified Wirtz as a key target in their plans to rejuvenate their midfield. A move could be on the cards if they are willing to meet Leverkusen’s asking price. However, Los Blancos would need to fend off competition from Bayern, who are reportedly ready to go all-in for Wirtz.

Additional interest from the Premier League and beyond

Liverpool and Manchester United have also expressed interest in Wirtz. Liverpool, in particular, sees Wirtz as an ideal addition to their midfield, offering competition for players like Dominik Szoboszlai. The Reds have previously shown a willingness to break transfer records. As a result, they could make a significant financial commitment to secure the 21-year-old’s services. Manchester United, looking to rebuild under Erik ten Hag, could also enter the fray, although they would face stiff competition from other top European clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are other potential suitors. PSG, with their vast financial resources, could match Leverkusen’s valuation, while City view Wirtz as a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who may leave the club next summer. City’s involvement could further drive up Wirtz’s price, making the transfer saga even more intense.

