Luis Suarez set for stunning U-turn: Lionel Messi to keep ex-Barcelona teammate at Inter Miami, but there’s a twist

Luis Suarez’s story at Inter Miami may not be finished yet. As the MLS champion enters another defining off-season, the futures of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have once again become intertwined, shaping the next chapter of a club that has rapidly transformed from an expansion experiment into a continental force. Suarez, now 38, has reached the moment every player eventually faces: stay in the club that revived him, or return home to the club of his heart. Inter Miami wants him, Nacional wants him—and the ball is firmly at the Uruguayan’s feet.

What complicates matters and makes the story all the more mysterious is that Miami’s plan to keep Suarez comes with an unexpected twist that could force a dramatic decision in the weeks ahead.

Fresh from lifting the MLS Cup—his first title in North America—the Uruguayan veteran is once again the center of speculation. His contract expires at the end of December, and the striker’s future has split into two clear paths: remain in Miami for one more campaign alongside Messi, or return to Nacional for a final farewell in Montevideo.

Inter Miami president Jorge Mas has made the club’s stance unmistakably clear. “He’s a legend of the game. He deserves to make the decision to leave through the front door,” Mas told reporters. “If Luis decides to stay another year, we’d welcome it. Of course, the conversations would then focus on the financial side. The decision is his.”

Within the club, the ambition is immense. After conquering MLS, Miami now wants to stamp its authority on the CONCACAF Champions Cup, a competition where experience matters—and Suarez still offers plenty of it. Even at 38, his record in 2025 was outstanding: 17 goals and 17 assists in 50 matches across all competitions. Messi values him, the squad relies on him, and the fans adore him. But the club’s budget tells a different story.

The hidden twist: What staying in Miami really means

Here is where the unexpected twist emerges—To stay at Inter Miami, Suarez would probably have to take a pay cut. This is the key detail driving the uncertainty. MLS roster rules, Designated Player (DP) restrictions, and Miami’s existing financial commitments—all of which place the club under pressure to restructure Suarez’s contract. The Herons also owe Atletico Madrid $16 million for Rodrigo De Paul, further tightening their wage flexibility.

This creates a unique crossroads for Suarez: stay with Messi and continue chasing international relevance in a growing league or leave in style and return to his boyhood club as the unquestioned centerpiece. Unlike Messi—who is secured through 2028—Suarez must decide whether the emotional bond with Miami outweighs the financial compromise.

Nacional’s emotional pull: Final dance at home?

Meanwhile, in Montevideo, Nacional is preparing its own decisive move. The Uruguayan giants want the 38-year-old striker for a third and final spell, and its message is irresistible: come home, lead the club, and write your last chapter where your journey began.

And yet—despite the public enthusiasm—Uruguayan insider Daniel Solana reports that Suarez has already declined Nacional’s first approach, signaling that the decision is far from straightforward.