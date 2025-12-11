Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Mohamed Salah’s drama extends: Florian Wirtz allegedly emerges as key factor behind Egyptian’s anger toward Liverpool

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz.
© Molly Darlington/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLiverpool's Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool’s relationship is currently strained, primarily due to his evident change of role in the lineup. Far from staying quiet, the Egyptian openly expressed his frustration to the media about his diminishing prominence. In response, coach Arne Slot decided to leave him out of the latest squad list. While many expected the tension to ease, a report suggests that Florian Wirtz is a significant factor contributing to the veteran’s dissatisfaction with the Reds.

According to BILD, Mohamed Salah is reportedly quite frustrated with Liverpool due to the arrival of Florian Wirtz. The Egyptian supposedly dislikes the status the German receives as the ‘future’ of the Reds, turning him into an ‘enemy’ in the dressing room. In addition, the youngster’s place in the starting lineup during the veteran’s absence is causing the 33-year-old star’s attitude to become completely hostile toward the team.

Florian Wirtz, who joined Liverpool for an impressive fee of $154 million, was anticipated to be a key player for the team’s future success. However, the German’s performances have fallen short of expectations. He has yet to score a goal and has only contributed five assists in 20 matches. Despite this, coach Arne Slot has consistently started him, shifting Dominik Szoboszlai into Salah’s role on the wing and relegating the Egyptian star to the bench.

Liverpool reportedly recognized Mohamed Salah’s ego issues but decided to tolerate them due to his impressive performance on the pitch. However, according to BILD, with his impact now diminished, the club seems to have set boundaries with the Egyptian star. They support Arne Slot’s decision to leave him out of the squad on a situational basis and to reduce his prominence within the team.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Salah faces uphill fight to reclaim his spot at Liverpool under Slot

In Mohamed Salah’s absence, coach Arne Slot has embraced a significant tactical shift at Liverpool, potentially complicating the Egyptian star’s future with the team. The growing reliance on Florian Wirtz and the rise of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike as strikers threaten to diminish the veteran’s prominence. The Reds have transitioned to a frontline without traditional wingers, opting for a strike partnership to spearhead the attack.

Advertisement
Arne Slot does not close the door on Mohamed Salah: Liverpool coach hints the key step the Egyptian needs for a comeback

see also

Arne Slot does not close the door on Mohamed Salah: Liverpool coach hints the key step the Egyptian needs for a comeback

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are not the only options up front. Cody Gakpo has emerged as a versatile player, starting out wide but often joining as a second striker alongside the center-forward. This shift allows Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai to command the midfield with complete freedom. Consequently, Salah’s potential return might require adapting to a new role, prioritizing the new system and redefining his status within the roster.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mohamed Salah’s tug-of-war with Liverpool escalates: Egypt rallies behind veteran as coach’s seven-word plea sends AFCON warning to Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah’s tug-of-war with Liverpool escalates: Egypt rallies behind veteran as coach’s seven-word plea sends AFCON warning to Arne Slot

The storm surrounding Mohamed Salah and his fractured relationship with Liverpool has intensified just days before the forward departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), creating a collision of club crisis and national unity.

Report: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target a Champions League and Premier League winner amid Mike Maignan’s tense future

Report: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target a Champions League and Premier League winner amid Mike Maignan’s tense future

AC Milan have firmly established themselves as one of Italy’s top teams, spearheaded by Christian Pulisic. However, the Rossoneri face uncertainty with Mike Maignan’s future. Consequently, they are now targeting a Champions League and Premier League-winning goalkeeper.

Arne Slot does not close the door on Mohamed Salah: Liverpool coach hints the key step the Egyptian needs for a comeback

Arne Slot does not close the door on Mohamed Salah: Liverpool coach hints the key step the Egyptian needs for a comeback

After securing a crucial victory against Inter Milan, Arne Slot solidified his standing at Liverpool amid rumors of his departure. Taking advantage of the situation, the coach did not dismiss the possibility of Mohamed Salah's return, but he hints a key condition for it to happen.

Lionel Messi to embark on South American tour as Inter Miami schedule two 2026 preseason friendlies

Lionel Messi to embark on South American tour as Inter Miami schedule two 2026 preseason friendlies

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates have scheduled two friendly matches in South America for early 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo