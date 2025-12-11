Mohamed Salah’s drama extends: Florian Wirtz allegedly emerges as key factor behind Egyptian’s anger toward Liverpool

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool’s relationship is currently strained, primarily due to his evident change of role in the lineup. Far from staying quiet, the Egyptian openly expressed his frustration to the media about his diminishing prominence. In response, coach Arne Slot decided to leave him out of the latest squad list. While many expected the tension to ease, a report suggests that Florian Wirtz is a significant factor contributing to the veteran’s dissatisfaction with the Reds.

According to BILD, Mohamed Salah is reportedly quite frustrated with Liverpool due to the arrival of Florian Wirtz. The Egyptian supposedly dislikes the status the German receives as the ‘future’ of the Reds, turning him into an ‘enemy’ in the dressing room. In addition, the youngster’s place in the starting lineup during the veteran’s absence is causing the 33-year-old star’s attitude to become completely hostile toward the team.

Florian Wirtz, who joined Liverpool for an impressive fee of $154 million, was anticipated to be a key player for the team’s future success. However, the German’s performances have fallen short of expectations. He has yet to score a goal and has only contributed five assists in 20 matches. Despite this, coach Arne Slot has consistently started him, shifting Dominik Szoboszlai into Salah’s role on the wing and relegating the Egyptian star to the bench.

Liverpool reportedly recognized Mohamed Salah’s ego issues but decided to tolerate them due to his impressive performance on the pitch. However, according to BILD, with his impact now diminished, the club seems to have set boundaries with the Egyptian star. They support Arne Slot’s decision to leave him out of the squad on a situational basis and to reduce his prominence within the team.

Salah faces uphill fight to reclaim his spot at Liverpool under Slot

In Mohamed Salah’s absence, coach Arne Slot has embraced a significant tactical shift at Liverpool, potentially complicating the Egyptian star’s future with the team. The growing reliance on Florian Wirtz and the rise of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike as strikers threaten to diminish the veteran’s prominence. The Reds have transitioned to a frontline without traditional wingers, opting for a strike partnership to spearhead the attack.

see also Arne Slot does not close the door on Mohamed Salah: Liverpool coach hints the key step the Egyptian needs for a comeback

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are not the only options up front. Cody Gakpo has emerged as a versatile player, starting out wide but often joining as a second striker alongside the center-forward. This shift allows Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai to command the midfield with complete freedom. Consequently, Salah’s potential return might require adapting to a new role, prioritizing the new system and redefining his status within the roster.