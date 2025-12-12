Trending topics:
Lionel Messi to get his wish: Inter Miami receives major Luis Suarez renewal update after latest contract U-turn

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring with teammate Luis Suárez
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring with teammate Luis Suárez

Few partnerships in modern soccer history have carried the emotional and sporting weight of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. From their peak years in Europe to their unexpected reunion in North America, the duo has continued to defy time and logic. Now, as Inter Miami looks ahead after a historic season, one question has quietly dominated conversations behind the scenes: will the two icons continue their journey together — or is this where the story finally ends?

For weeks, uncertainty has hovered over the club. Suarez’s contract has expired, speculation has swirled across two continents, and every public comment has seemed carefully measured. The answer, however, may already be taking shape — and if so, it could mean one more chapter for soccer’s most iconic partnership.

The veteran’s situation became one of the defining subplots of the offseason almost immediately after Inter Miami lifted the MLS Cup. The Uruguayan forward, now approaching his late thirties, was technically out of contract, leaving three realistic paths forward: retirement, a return to South America, or one final season in MLS.

Early reporting indicated that the club had already made its stance clear. According to the Herons’ official statement, a renewal offer was placed on the table, with the final decision resting solely with the player. That position was later publicly confirmed by co-owner Jorge Mas, who emphasized respect over pressure.

“Luis Suarez will decide in the coming days whether to retire in the manner he deserves or return for another year. We would welcome him back,” Mas told reporters. At no point did the club attempt to force a decision — a notable gesture toward a player whose legacy extends far beyond statistics.

What changed the narrative and the update Inter Miami had been waiting for

What truly fueled the debate, however, was not the contract situation alone, but how Suarez was used during the playoffs. After a suspension during the Nashville series, the striker found himself increasingly relegated to the bench as the postseason progressed. Under Javier Mascherano, Miami began producing some of its most fluid soccer of the season without Suarez in the starting XI.

When he played zero minutes in the MLS Cup Final, speculation reached its peak. A 19-year-old had started ahead of him. For many, it looked like a farewell. Thus, as soon as the season ended, reports from Uruguay suggested a romantic return was imminent. Stories claimed Nacional was preparing a meeting, that family logistics were already in motion, and that a homecoming was close. Then came a sharp reversal.

Gene Ramirez of the Seattle Sounders and Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF interact

Gene Ramirez of the Seattle Sounders and Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF interact

Within days, multiple outlets reported that Suarez had personally informed Nacional he would not return, thanking the club but declining any move back to Montevideo. The sudden shift left fans and analysts scrambling — and hinted that something else was happening quietly in Miami.

That clarity finally arrived. According to Uruguayan journalist Daniel Solanathe 38-year-old striker has accepted Inter Miami’s renewal proposal and will sign a new one-year contract, keeping him at the club through the end of 2026. The news, if true, effectively confirms that the Messi–Suarez partnership will continue for at least one more season, extending one of soccer’s most storied connections.

