Jude Bellingham breaks all-time Champions League record once held by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas

Jude Bellingham‘s arrival at Real Madrid in 2023 was truly impressive. He not only showcased his skill by dominating the midfield but also excelled as a scorer, netting 23 goals in his debut season. Although he hasn’t maintained this scoring pace, the Englishman began the season facing some criticism from fans. However, coach Xabi Alonso continues to rely on him, leading him to break a Champions League record previously held by the legendary Iker Casillas.

After starting today’s match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Jude Bellingham became the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 50 appearances at 22 years and 128 days old. With this achievement, the Englishman surpassed Iker Casillas, who had held the record since 2003 after reaching the milestone at 22 years and 155 days.

Not only did Jude Bellingham surpass Iker Casillas, but he also outperformed true legends and a teammate. The Englishman eclipsed Cesc Fabregas, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi on the list of youngest players to reach 50 Champions League appearances. With this achievement, he establishes himself as one of the most precocious talents in the sport’s history, steadily crafting his legacy in soccer.

Jude Bellingham has transformed his role at Real Madrid following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. After establishing himself as a false 9 or attacking midfielder in his debut season, the Frenchman’s arrival prompted him to adopt a more midfield-focused position, rotating as a box-to-box midfielder, contributing also the base of game. Even if this change impacted his scoring stats, the Englishman emerged as a crucial figure for the team’s stability.

Jude Bellingham #5 of Real Madrid C. F. in action during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Bellingham receives high praise from Xabi Alonso

Despite Jude Bellingham‘s impressive debut season with Real Madrid, a shoulder injury in November 2023 limited his impact. Although he returned to the pitch, the Englishman struggled to regain his best form, leading to his decision to undergo surgery in July 2025. Since then, he appears to be back in top condition, earning a confident selection from coach Xabi Alonso, reflecting his influence on the team.

“I’m very happy for Jude. After his injury, he needed a good game. Aside from the goal (vs Barcelona), he played very well, in intermediate positions. We found him very well in the second half…He’s a midfielder, with the quality to build and the determination to finish. He’s the kind of player who covers a lot of ground. He has many different qualities. That’s why he’s so complete, one of the most complete in the world,” Xabi Alonso said after defeating Barcelona.

In the 2025-26 season, Jude has appeared in 11 games, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Despite these modest statistics, the Englishman has become an integral part of the Spanish team’s midfield. Alongside Arda Guler, he skillfully dictates the pace of the game and influences the build-up play, all while showcasing his scoring prowess in attack.