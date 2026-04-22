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Cristiano Ronaldo reaches AFC Champions League Two final with Al Nassr: When was his last continental trophy?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another international final in his storied career, this time with Al Nassr in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two. With one game standing between him and another medal, the question naturally arises: when did the Portuguese star last lift a continental trophy?

Al Nassr faced Qatari side Al Ahli at Zabeel Stadium in a single-leg semifinal, following the AFC’s recent changes to the competition format. Although the visitors took the lead in the 10th minute, Kingsley Coman proved unstoppable, scoring a hat trick in the 12th, 45th and 63rd minutes, with Angelo and Abdullah Al-Hamdan also finding the net to complete a stunning 5-1 comeback and book Al Nassr’s place in the final.

Standing between Al Nassr and the AFC Champions League Two title is Japanese side Gamba Osaka, who came through the eastern side of the bracket. The final is scheduled for May 16, and in a significant boost for Ronaldo and his teammates, Al Nassr will have the advantage of hosting the match at Al Awwal Park in front of their own fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last continental trophy at club level

Ronaldo has accumulated an extraordinary collection of goals and trophies across his career, but to find his last continental club honor, you have to go all the way back to 2018. That year, he claimed the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, his fifth in total, which remains his most recent international club trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Since moving to Juventus in the 2018-19 season, then to Manchester United and now Al Nassr, Ronaldo has been unable to add another continental title at club level. He did win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, though the trophy is not officially recognized by FIFA, making the AFC Champions League Two final a significant opportunity to end an eight-year continental drought with a club side.

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Cristiano Ronaldo faces nervous wait as key teammates Kingsley Coman and Joao near fitness verdict for AFC Champions League Two semi-final

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Cristiano Ronaldo faces nervous wait as key teammates Kingsley Coman and Joao near fitness verdict for AFC Champions League Two semi-final

Ronaldo thriving on the international stage with Portugal

While club glory has eluded him internationally for over eight years, the story with the Portugal national team has been a very different one. After delivering the country’s first major international trophy with the Euro 2016 title, Ronaldo has gone on to claim two more honors on the world stage.

Portugal lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2019 with a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands, and then repeated the feat most recently in 2025, beating Lamine Yamal’s Spain in a final decided by penalty shootout. Should Al Nassr fall short in the AFC Champions League Two final, Ronaldo will have yet another opportunity to add to his international haul when Portugal compete for the 2026 World Cup.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr defeat Al Ahli to reach the final of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr defeat Al Ahli to reach the final of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two

Al Nassr and Al Ahli Doha faced off today in the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two semifinal. While Cristiano Ronaldo did not shine, Angelo and Kingsley Coman delivered an impressive performance, leading the crucial victory.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha in AFC Champions League 2 semifinal

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha in AFC Champions League 2 semifinal

After a commanding win over Al Wasl, Al Nassr face Al Ahli Doha today in the AFC Champions League 2 semifinal. Looking to end a long trophy drought, fans are closely watching Cristiano Ronaldo’s status, as his scoring impact could be decisive.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces nervous wait as key teammates Kingsley Coman and Joao near fitness verdict for AFC Champions League Two semi-final

Cristiano Ronaldo faces nervous wait as key teammates Kingsley Coman and Joao near fitness verdict for AFC Champions League Two semi-final

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the center of attention as Al-Nassr prepares for a massive AFC Champions League Two semi-final clash against Al-Ahli SC, with uncertainty surrounding the availability of key teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to turn trophyless Al-Nassr spell into treble across Saudi Pro League and AFC campaign: How many wins it takes

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to turn trophyless Al-Nassr spell into treble across Saudi Pro League and AFC campaign: How many wins it takes

There is a growing belief that something extraordinary is unfolding, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge as Al-Nassr edges closer to rewriting its recent history.

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