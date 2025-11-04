Trending topics:
Ousmane Dembele forced off with injury in PSG vs. Bayern Munich clash: What happened to the Ballon d’Or winner?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are facing off in France for Matchday 4 of the group stage of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. Things didn’t start well for the defending champions, as the visitors took an early lead — and soon after, Ousmane Dembele had to leave the field because of an apparent injury.

Just 25 minutes into the first half, head coach Luis Enrique was forced to make his first substitution of the match, with Dembele replaced by Kang-in Lee due to physical discomfort. While the extent of the injury remains unclear, the fact that the reigning Ballon d’Or winner went straight to the locker room instead of joining his teammates on the bench was a concerning sign.

The bad news started early for Paris Saint-Germain, as just three minutes in, Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Bayern Munich, capitalizing on a rebound inside the box after a save from Lucas Chevalier on Michael Olise.

In the 24th minute, Ousmane Dembele appeared to have scored the equalizer for the French side after pouncing on a loose ball inside the box and finishing neatly. However, a VAR review ruled the goal out for offside, restoring the visitors’ lead on the scoreboard.

PSG barely had time to respond before receiving another blow with Dembele’s injury. Trailing on the scoreboard and without their best player, they struggled to find a reaction — and things got even worse in the 32nd minute, when Marquinhos made a shocking mistake in possession, allowing Diaz to steal the ball and score his second of the match to make it 2–0.

* Developing story

