The debate regarding foreign leagues playing meaningful matches in the United States has been a hot topic in recent months. Top European teams already travel across the Atlantic Ocean to play preseason friendlies. Over a dozen of such clubs are currently Stateside at the moment.

Nevertheless, scheduling foreign regular season fixtures in America is a much more controversial call. European league officials, as well as broadcasters, would both benefit financially from the move. Premier League chief Richard Masters and NBC exec Jon Miller both previously hinted that English top-flight games will eventually hit the States.

Along with the Premier League, LaLiga officials are also working on a way to bring Spanish soccer to America. Javier Tebas, LaLiga’s president, even recently claimed that the division would play in the States in 2025/26. A high-ranking Liga MX team exec then stated that Mexican matches could be moved to the States later this year.

Mayor of London asks why can’t US fans ‘benefit from a competitive game?’

London mayor Sadiq Khan has now claimed that it is inevitable for Premier League matches to be played abroad. While he addressed some concerns, the politician pointed at similar moves made by MLB and the NFL.

“We’ve seen some other leagues across Europe have some of their competitive games held elsewhere,” Khan told the Sports Agents podcast. “All 32 NFL teams have now played in London and all of them have had a great experience. We have some of the top baseball teams now playing in London.”

“We’ve got seven Premier League clubs in London but when you look at the way the Premier League works, a lot of the revenue they receive is TV rights. Liverpool, the team that I support, are currently on tour in America. I think the point that the Premier League would make and some of the owners would make is, why can’t their fans in those countries benefit from a competitive game?”

“The key thing for me is to make sure our fans don’t lose out,” continued Khan. “The thing we’ve learned from American football is often when the players go back to America the next game is an issue because of time zone, because of diet and so forth.”

Owners of Premier League clubs are treading lightly on the issue

Fans in these nations, however, are intensely against the potential decision. Club owners of these foreign teams are also well aware of this. Top European sides previously faced fierce backlash for attempting to form a new breakaway league. Plans for the European Super League were put on ice just hours after they were announced in 2021.

Following the fallout, club execs have been more careful with their comments regarding major scheduling changes. Liverpool owner John Henry and Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley have recently poured cold water on the idea of playing regular season Premier League matches in America. Both execs referenced the fans in their remarks.

Money is certainly a motivating factor for leagues and clubs to even consider scheduling matches abroad. Millions of dollars would certainly be generated in the move. Nevertheless, team owners should echo the sentiments of Henry and Foley and resist the money grab to appease their fan base.

