Bill Foley, the American owner of English Premier League side Bournemouth, commented on the prospect of games in the US. FIFA has said it is investigating whether it is feasible to host games from domestic leagues in other countries. This stems from LaLiga working to host a competitive game in the United States. A lengthy lawsuit from Relevent Sports against FIFA and the United States Soccer reached a settlement. That settlement opened the door for leagues to push for games that could draw major profits.

Bill Foley would seemingly be someone to adamantly support this. As an American businessman, Foley has not shied away from seeking more representation from Bournemouth in the United States. That helps explain why Foley brought Bournemouth to the United States for a two-game slate of friendlies. This past weekend, Bournemouth played Wrexham at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, CA. Then, it will be an all-Premier-League clash at Dignity Health Sports Park when the Cherries face Arsenal.

Yet, Foley does not want to see this type of contest happen in a meaningful game. Instead, this type of game should be reserved for the preseason. There is no better time to showcase teams to an American audience. Moreover, it does not risk affecting attendance at Dean Court or any other stadium in the Premier League.

“In terms of playing actual Premier League matches in America? We should play in the UK,” Foley said. “That is where they belong. I am very respectful of our fans and the whole system. I wouldn’t want to be involved in changing any of that.”

Foley says no to Premier League in US

Foley is putting the fans of Bournemouth at the forefront of his ownership of Bournemouth. In many ways, it is a stark contrast to the revenue-driven aim of many other owners.

“I believe if you talk to our fans at Bournemouth, they think Foley actually respects our system and respects our heritage. And I do.”

There would be parts of playing in the United States that would certainly court a club like Bournemouth. Playing games in the United States would have major financial benefits. Not only would the Premier League compensate teams for playing. Ticket revenue would be high as a game in the United States would undoubtedly sell out. Even if a club like Bournemouth played a traditionally large club that would be the driving force for attendance, fans would learn more about Bournemouth. In the near future, that could lead to merchandise and jersey sales. In the long run, that could be the development of a consistent fan base in the United States.

However, as Foley notes, that comes at the cost of Bournemouth’s support group in the United Kingdom. Although the Premier League has no plans to play games in the United States, it would be consequential to Bournemouth supporters to lose a game to the United States. For example, Jacksonville Jaguars fans have mixed feelings about the team playing in London every season. It would be the same thing for Premier League sides playing in the United States.

Bournemouth does have goals to play internationally. Yet, rather than playing domestic games in the United States, it wants to bring European soccer to southern England.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.