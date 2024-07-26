More information regarding Team Canada’s use of drones is now surfacing. The Canada women’s national team was recently accused of flying a drone over New Zealand’s practice on multiple occasions in recent days. The drone operator and an assistant coach both immediately departed the team.

Canada’s head coach, Beverly Priestman, also voluntarily decided not to be on the sidelines for the 2024 Olympics matchup with New Zealand. The two teams faced off on Thursday, with Canada edging their opponents by a score of 2-1. Ahead of the fixture, New Zealand soccer officials called on FIFA to punish Canada for their actions.

The story, however, only got worse for Canada on Friday. Canada Soccer has now admitted that both their men’s and women’s teams have used drones to spy on opposing teams in the past. The organization’s CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue made the revelation.

“I learned that there was an incident [of drones in use by Canada at Copa America],” Blue told members of the press on a virtual press conference. The exec went on to claim that Jesse Marsch, Canada men’s national team manager, apparently found out about drone usage and condemned it.

“[Marsch] was aware of it after the fact, at a minimum,” continued Blue. “Marsch explained to me that he denounced it immediately and forcefully, and has communicated that to his staff. As we get into this review process, we’ll have a better understanding of the specifics and details around that. The players themselves have not been involved in any unethical behavior.”

Canada surprised many soccer fans by making it to the semifinals of Copa America 2024. Led by Marsch, the Canadians finished second in Group A behind Argentina and topped Venezuela in the round of 16. They eventually fell on penalties to Uruguay in the third-place game.

Report says Canada has been using drones for years, including Copa America

The announcement by Canada Soccer comes after a scathing report by a prominent Canadian news outlet. TSN reported late Thursday that Canada’s men’s and women’s teams have also spied on rivals using drones for years. Sources at the company claim that drones were in use during the 2021 Olympics with the women’s team. Canada collected their first major non-CONCACAF tournament title at the time.

Following the 2021 Olympics, the Canada women’s team also allegedly spied on Panama’s practice a year later. The two teams faced off at the time as the Canucks were trying to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Canada went on to win the match by a slim score of 1-0.

On the men’s side, the aforementioned report states that Canada flew a drone over a USMNT practice in November of 2019. Despite the spying, the Americans eventually thumped Canada 4-1 in the ensuing matchup. Canada then also used drones to spy on Honduras two years later as well. The Central Americans, however, noticed the drone and shut down the training session in Toronto.

Priestman forced to step away from Olympics by Canada Soccer

The TSN report essentially triggered Canada Soccer to officially remove Priestman from the team. “Over the past 24 hours, additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” stated Blue.

“In light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend women’s national soccer team head coach, Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and until the completion of our recently announced independent external review.”

As a result, assistant coach Andy Spence has now taken over at the helm. Spence will lead Canada’s women’s team for the remainder of the tournament. After topping New Zealand, Canada faces host France on Sunday, July 28. The winner of the fixture will book a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

