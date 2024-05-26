The race for foreign soccer leagues to play regular season matches in the USA seems to be heating up as LaLiga and Liga MX. It was previously revealed that FIFA may soon alter its current rules on the issue. At the moment, the governing body blocks league games from happening in other nations. The potential reversal comes as FIFA recently struck a deal with Relevent Sports Group.

The media company/promoter has been in an ongoing court battle against FIFA and U.S. Soccer regarding the matter. Relevent has been wanting to host a LaLiga match in America for years. This settlement, however, now opens the door for Spanish top-flight games to be in the United States.

Soon after the deal, LaLiga president Javier Tebas proclaimed that official Spanish league matches would soon come Stateside. The soccer executive told reporters in April that such games are to be held across the pond “sooner rather than later.”

Upon further questioning, Tebas asserted that “the goal” is to have a LaLiga game in the States at some point during the 2025/26 season.

Mexican club could play Liga MX games in US later this year

While Tebas has a clear goal, he may ultimately be late to the table. On Thursday, Club America president Santiago Baños revealed that the Liga MX team could play in the U.S. as early as 2024. The Mexican side’s stadium, Estadio Azteca, is undergoing a significant renovation. As a result, team officials may soon opt to play select home matches north of the border.

Club America hosts Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liga MX final on Sunday, May 26. It will be the final game at the historic arena before the alterations. Estadio Azteca is one of the host venues of the 2026 World Cup and a remodel is necessary.

“We’re not opposed to the possibility of playing in the United States as the home team, now that the lawsuit has been finalized and it appears that there’s a possibility for other teams to play there,” Baños told reporters. “It would be incredible to play in the U.S. and in other (Mexican) states because we have so many fans.”

Nevertheless, Club America also has other possible options. Along with potentially playing in the United States, the club’s president also claimed that they could find a temporary home in Mexico.

“There are talks to see if we can play in the country as the home team because we have a lot of supporters in other cities who want to see us play,” continued Baños.

Foreign leagues scheduling official matches in the US would hurt MLS

Foreign clubs playing league matches in the U.S. is, however, not necessarily a given. FIFA is currently exploring the potential impact of allowing domestic leagues to play foreign competitive games shortly. The governing body has assembled a committee to compile information on the issue.

As far as Major League Soccer is concerned, LaLiga and Liga MX playing Stateside would be bad news for the division. MLS commissioner Don Garber recently declined to respond to the remarks made by Tebas. Nevertheless, he did tell World Soccer Talk that he “likes order” and that “MLS is a very structured organization.”

Foreign leagues are already taking huge amount of interest away from MLS. In fact, the Premier League is currently the most-watched soccer league in America. Liga MX is currently number two in the list, with Club America the most popular club in the U.S. The Mexican side is aware of these figures and is willing to capitalize on this massive foreign fanbase.

