How to watch Haiti vs Scotland in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Haiti vs Scotland on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Haiti vs Scotland WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Saturday, June 13, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Haiti makes a historic return to the global stage for the first time in 52 years, kicking off their campaign as the definitive underdog. Ranked 83rd by FIFA, Les Grenadiers face a monumental task in a group featuring Brazil and Morocco. However, playing in the sweltering June heat of Foxborough could provide a crucial environmental edge against their European opponents, giving them a sliver of hope in this David-and-Goliath clash.

Scotland, meanwhile, ends its own 28-year tournament drought, entering the match with the heavy burden of expectation. The Tartan Army are the clear favorites on paper, and manager Steve Clarke is under pressure to secure his first-ever win at a major international tournament. For a nation that has never advanced past the group stage, starting with a convincing victory is non-negotiable.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The paths these two nations took to the 2026 tournament could not be more different. Haiti capitalized on the automatic qualification of co-hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico, navigating the CONCACAF qualifiers to clinch their spot. In contrast, Scotland battled through a tough European group, impressively finishing first ahead of Denmark to secure their direct entry, proving their mettle against top-tier competition.

The match projects as a classic tactical battle between a counter-attacking underdog and a possession-dominant favorite. Haiti will likely deploy a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 formation, aiming to absorb pressure and exploit the pace of their wingers on the break. Scotland, aware of this threat, may opt for a stable back-five system. This would not only neutralize Haiti‘s speed but also liberate wing-backs like Andy Robertson to push forward and become key offensive creators.

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With Brazil and Morocco looming, this opening fixture is essentially a must-win for both sides. Their most realistic chance of advancing to the knockout rounds is by securing a third-place finish in the group. The three points on offer here are therefore critical, transforming this match into an early, high-stakes eliminator where anything less than a victory could spell the end of their tournament aspirations.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This Group C encounter will be the first-ever official meeting between Haiti and Scotland, adding a layer of unpredictability to the proceedings. With no historical data to draw from, both teams will be stepping into uncharted territory.

While they have never faced each other, their past performances against similar confederations offer some insight. Scotland has played a CONCACAF opponent just once in the tournament, a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in 1990. Haiti’s experience against European teams at this level is more stark; during their only previous appearance in 1974, they lost 3-1 to Italy and 7-0 to Poland.

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Statistically, the trends favor the Scots heavily. Haiti conceded a staggering 10 goals in their two previous matches against UEFA opposition at the finals. Furthermore, Scotland has been formidable when installed as the betting favorite recently, winning their last four such matches with a dominant aggregate score of 16-2, signaling their ability to handle pressure and deliver results against lower-ranked teams.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads arrive in Foxborough at full strength, with no major injuries or suspensions reported ahead of this crucial Group C opener.

Haiti enters the tournament with momentum and a full complement of players. Their attack features several intriguing talents, including Southampton‘s Wilson Isidor and Wolves‘ Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who bring top-flight European experience. The team’s strategy will rely on their speed on the flanks to create chances for their forwards and challenge the Scottish defense.

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Scotland is also fully fit and prepared for a strong start. Manager Steve Clarke will lean on his core of Premier League stars, including the creative force of Andy Robertson, the midfield engine of Scott McTominay, and Aston Villa‘s John McGinn. While McGinn has been in a goal drought for the national team, his exceptional club form makes him a constant threat.

Haiti Projected XI (4-4-2):

Placide; Lacroix, Delcroix, Adé, Arcus; Providence, Bellegarde, L. Pierre, Casimir; Isidor, Nazon.

This lineup is built for the counter-attack. Expect wingers Casimir and Providence to stay wide and use their pace to get behind the Scottish defense, while Isidor and Nazon will look to capitalize on any chances created in the box.

Scotland Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Gunn; Robertson, McKenna, Souttar, Hickey; Ferguson, Christie; McGinn, McTominay, Gannon-Doak; Adams.

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This formation provides a balance of defensive solidity and offensive firepower. The midfield duo of McTominay and McGinn will be tasked with controlling the tempo, while Robertson’s overlapping runs from left-back will be a primary source of attack.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Haiti vs Scotland match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this game, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a massive library of soccer content. You can stream other matches from the tournament, as well as leagues like the Premier League, LaLiga, and the UEFA Champions League.

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A subscription costs just $14.99/month, giving you comprehensive coverage of the beautiful game all year round.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.