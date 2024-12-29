Manchester City is facing its most significant crisis in 21 years. The team’s recent poor form has left them languishing in seventh place in the Premier League, with just one win from their last 13 matches and a worrying 28 goals conceded. Their Champions League position is equally precarious, currently clinging to a playoff spot but facing potential elimination with a single poor result.

This alarming situation has prompted the club to plan a significant recruitment drive in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to The Sunday Times, manager Pep Guardiola has identified five key players to bolster the squad and turn the team’s fortunes around. This ambitious recruitment strategy targets specific areas of concern within the team. The five players identified by the manager are Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace).

The absence of Rodri, ruled out for the season due to a serious injury, has left a gaping hole in City’s defensive midfield. Guardiola is reportedly seeking a replacement to fill this crucial role, and both Bruno Guimarães and Martín Zubimendi fit the profile. However, securing either player will be a significant challenge. Newcastle is unlikely to let Guimarães go mid-season, and Zubimendi previously rejected a substantial offer from Liverpool, making his availability uncertain.

Offensive creativity and defensive stability: Key areas for improvement

In addition to midfield reinforcements, Guardiola aims to bolster the team’s attacking creativity. Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, highly-rated young German players, are considered potential additions, though securing their services from Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen respectively will be difficult, given both clubs’ reluctance to sell key players mid-season.

The need to improve the team’s defensive capabilities is also a priority. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is considered the most attainable option on Guardiola’s list, despite Crystal Palace’s previous resistance to selling the player. The need to strengthen the defense is urgent, given the injuries to key players like Rúben Dias, John Stones, and Nathan Aké.

Besides these five primary targets, British media outlets have suggested other potential additions. Liam Delap, currently on loan at Ipswich Town, could be recalled to boost the attack. Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Dani Olmo (Barcelona) are also potential targets, with Olmo’s contract situation at Barcelona potentially facilitating negotiations.