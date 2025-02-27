Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Liverpool
Comentarios

Liverpool moves step closer to knocking Man United off its perch

Christopher Harris

By Christopher Harris

Liverpool moves step closer to knocking Man United off its perch
© Carl RecineLiverpool moves step closer to knocking Man United off its perch

After its win versus Newcastle on Wednesday, Liverpool is heading toward a 20th top-tier title in England. If and when Liverpool wins the Premier League this season, the Anfield club will tie Manchester United’s record of 20 top-tier titles.

The significance of Liverpool on the verge of tying that domestic record is massive in English football. The Merseyside club had long been the most successful team in England after its incredible run of titles in the 1970s through the 1980s.

Before England’s top tier became the Premier League, Liverpool had won an incredible 18 First Division titles to Manchester United’s seven. Those glory days for the Reds helped Liverpool rise to the top of the perch of English football.

However, it wasn’t to last long.

United’s success in the Premier League era of 13 titles saw the Red Devils rise in the ascendancy. So much so that Sir Alex Ferguson famously said, in 2002, “My greatest challenge is not what’s happening at the moment, my greatest challenge was knocking Liverpool right off their f**king perch. And you can print that.”

Since the beginning of the Premier League, Liverpool has only won one Premier League title. And that was in 2019/20 during the COVID epidemic.

The tables have turned for both clubs. Manchester United’s last Premier League title win seems like eons ago. It was in the 2012/13 season, Ferguson’s final season in charge of the Red Devils.

Advertisement

Given the way that Arne Slot has been an immediate success at Liverpool, as well as the strength of its squad, it’s far more likely that the Reds will leapfrog Manchester United’s 20 titles in the next few years. Particularly when you consider the mess that United is currently in. The Old Trafford club has had a second round of massive layoffs. And if the club doesn’t win the Europa League this season, thus eliminating their only way into the UEFA Champions League, more cutbacks are likely as the club continues to fall on hard times.

For anyone who has experienced the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United, you’ll know how fierce it is.

Among my cousins who live in the United Kingdom, there’s a huge divide between those who support Liverpool and the other half who support Manchester United. No matter how well Manchester City or Arsenal may have done in previous years when they lifted Premier League trophies, Manchester United supporters always view Liverpool as their number one enemy, and vice-versa.

Advertisement

How soon will it be before, this time, Liverpool knocks Manchester United off its perch?

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Alejandro Garnacho posts four-word message on social media following angry reaction to Manchester United substitution

Alejandro Garnacho posts four-word message on social media following angry reaction to Manchester United substitution

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho reacted angrily to being substituted against Ipswich Town, walking straight down the tunnel. This incident, which occurred after a teammate's sending-off, highlighted his frustration and raised questions about his professionalism and the team's overall dynamics.

Erik Ten Hag takes aim at Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford after Manchester United fallout

Erik Ten Hag takes aim at Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford after Manchester United fallout

Erik ten Hag, in his first major interview since leaving Manchester United, highlighted generational differences in communication styles. He suggested that the direct approach effective with his generation is less suitable for modern players, who may find it offensive.

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

Find out how to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town in the USA with live stream and TV details for the 2024-25 Premier League matchup.

Ex-Manchester United star eyes Inter Miami move: Talks with Beckham could see World Cup winner join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Ex-Manchester United star eyes Inter Miami move: Talks with Beckham could see World Cup winner join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

A former Manchester United star and World Cup winner could soon be lining up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in MLS. Adding to the intrigue, he was seen meeting Inter Miami owner David Beckham, fueling rumors of a potential move.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo