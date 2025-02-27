Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions Cup
Comentarios

What did the referee say to Lionel Messi? CONCACAF delivers a six-month suspension follows Inter Miami’s win

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The disciplinary actions against Ortiz Nava and Messi serve as strong reminders of the consequences of violating regulations and codes of conduct.
© Rich StorryThe disciplinary actions against Ortiz Nava and Messi serve as strong reminders of the consequences of violating regulations and codes of conduct.

The world of professional soccer has seen disciplinary action taken against both a referee and a high-profile player in recent weeks. CONCACAF has issued a six-month ban to referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava for seeking an autograph from Lionel Messi following Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup match.

Separately, Lionel Messi has been fined by Major League Soccer (MLS) for an incident involving an opposing team’s assistant coach after Inter Miami’s opening MLS game. Both cases highlight the intense scrutiny faced by prominent figures in the sport and underscore the importance of adhering to regulations and codes of conduct.

CONCACAF issued a six-month ban to referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava for his conduct following Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup match against Sporting Kansas City. The ban stems from Ortiz Nava’s request for an autograph from Lionel Messi after the match, an action deemed to be in violation of CONCACAF’s Code of Conduct.

CONCACAF clarified in a statement that the referee had requested the autograph for a family member with special needs. Despite this explanation, the governing body found that the referee’s actions were inappropriate. The ban prevents Ortiz Nava from officiating in any CONCACAF competitions during this period.

Messi fined by MLS for post-match incident

Lionel Messi has also faced disciplinary action, this time from Major League Soccer (MLS). He was fined an undisclosed amount for violating MLS policy regarding physical contact with an opponent.

Advertisement

The incident occurred after Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw against New York City FC, when a visibly frustrated Messi appeared to place his hand on the back of NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy’s neck. While the contact appeared brief, it triggered the disciplinary action from MLS.

Both incidents, involving a referee and a player, highlight the importance of adhering to codes of conduct and maintaining professionalism within the sport. CONCACAF’s swift response to Ortiz Nava’s actions emphasizes the seriousness with which it views such breaches of protocol.

Advertisement
Messi effect! Cavalier sells out tickets for match against Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

see also

Messi effect! Cavalier sells out tickets for match against Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Similarly, MLS’s decision to fine Messi underscores the expectation that players should conduct themselves appropriately, both on and off the field. These actions serve as reminders of the standards expected within the professional soccer environment.

The sanctions imposed on both Ortiz Nava and Messi are significant. They serve as a reminder to match officials and players that certain actions, regardless of intention or circumstance, will not be tolerated.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Messi effect! Cavalier sells out tickets for match against Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Messi effect! Cavalier sells out tickets for match against Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City secured their place in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. This win, building on their 1-0 first-leg victory, demonstrates the significant impact of Lionel Messi on the team. Their next opponents will be Cavalier FC of Jamaica.

Did Lionel Messi leave pitch with injury in Inter Miami’s Champions Cup win? Javier Mascherano clears up substitution concerns

Did Lionel Messi leave pitch with injury in Inter Miami’s Champions Cup win? Javier Mascherano clears up substitution concerns

Despite Inter Miami’s triumph, supporters were worried by Messi's second-half replacement. Upon being substituted, the Argentine chose to go directly to the locker rooms; he had begun his fitness concerns always lingering around the veteran, speculation quickly arose regarding his condition.

Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning volley for Inter Miami against Sporting KC in Champions Cup

Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning volley for Inter Miami against Sporting KC in Champions Cup

In the CONCACAF Champions Cup game against Sporting Kansas City, Lionel Messi converted a great volley to give Inter Miami the lead.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting KC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting KC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Find out how to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting KC in the USA, including live stream options, TV channels, and broadcast details for the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo