What did the referee say to Lionel Messi? CONCACAF delivers a six-month suspension follows Inter Miami’s win

The world of professional soccer has seen disciplinary action taken against both a referee and a high-profile player in recent weeks. CONCACAF has issued a six-month ban to referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava for seeking an autograph from Lionel Messi following Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup match.

Separately, Lionel Messi has been fined by Major League Soccer (MLS) for an incident involving an opposing team’s assistant coach after Inter Miami’s opening MLS game. Both cases highlight the intense scrutiny faced by prominent figures in the sport and underscore the importance of adhering to regulations and codes of conduct.

CONCACAF issued a six-month ban to referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava for his conduct following Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup match against Sporting Kansas City. The ban stems from Ortiz Nava’s request for an autograph from Lionel Messi after the match, an action deemed to be in violation of CONCACAF’s Code of Conduct.

CONCACAF clarified in a statement that the referee had requested the autograph for a family member with special needs. Despite this explanation, the governing body found that the referee’s actions were inappropriate. The ban prevents Ortiz Nava from officiating in any CONCACAF competitions during this period.

Messi fined by MLS for post-match incident

Lionel Messi has also faced disciplinary action, this time from Major League Soccer (MLS). He was fined an undisclosed amount for violating MLS policy regarding physical contact with an opponent.

The incident occurred after Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw against New York City FC, when a visibly frustrated Messi appeared to place his hand on the back of NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy’s neck. While the contact appeared brief, it triggered the disciplinary action from MLS.

Both incidents, involving a referee and a player, highlight the importance of adhering to codes of conduct and maintaining professionalism within the sport. CONCACAF’s swift response to Ortiz Nava’s actions emphasizes the seriousness with which it views such breaches of protocol.

Similarly, MLS’s decision to fine Messi underscores the expectation that players should conduct themselves appropriately, both on and off the field. These actions serve as reminders of the standards expected within the professional soccer environment.

The sanctions imposed on both Ortiz Nava and Messi are significant. They serve as a reminder to match officials and players that certain actions, regardless of intention or circumstance, will not be tolerated.