Alejandro Garnacho posts four-word message on social media following angry reaction to Manchester United substitution

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho‘s angry reaction to being substituted during the recent match against Ipswich Town has sparked debate and drawn the attention of manager Rúben Amorim. Following the match, Garnacho walked straight down the tunnel after being replaced, prompting questions about his behavior and the team’s dynamics.

Manager Amorim confirmed he would address the issue, while Garnacho later posted a celebratory message on social media, highlighting the significance of the team’s 3-2 victory. He wrote: “Important 3 points! Team (strong emoji) @ManchesterUnited.”

Garnacho was substituted for Noussair Mazraoui in the second half of Manchester United‘s match against Ipswich Town, shortly after Patrick Dorgu’s sending-off. His immediate reaction was to leave the field and walk directly down the tunnel, expressing his displeasure with the decision. This reaction, captured on camera, drew attention for its intensity and prompted questions about Garnacho’s professionalism and attitude.

Amorim’s reaction and planned discussion with Garnacho

Manager Rúben Amorim addressed Garnacho’s actions in his post-match press conference, acknowledging the incident and stating his intention to speak with the player.

He explained the strategic reasoning behind the substitution, emphasizing the need to bolster the team’s defensive capabilities following Dorgu’s dismissal. The manager stated that, while aware of the comparison to a similar incident involving Marcus Rashford, he would discuss the incident with Garnacho privately.

“The thinking was we’d play more in the 5-3-1. I know that is a risk because you are taking maybe the only player who has one against one pace but I felt the team was ok in the controlling of the game, almost at half-time. Then you make the substitution. We have to choose someone to go out, we have to think about set pieces also, so it was my choice.”

Garnacho later posted on social media, expressing his delight at Manchester United’s 3-2 victory. This conciliatory message, which emphasized the importance of the team result, is in contrast to his earlier display of frustration. His recent performances have been mixed, having been dropped early in Amorim’s reign, before being recalled to the squad. He’s shown glimpses of brilliance, but consistency has been an issue.

Garnacho has played 25 times in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals. Manchester United’s next match is an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Fulham on Sunday.

