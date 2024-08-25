Liverpool’s pursuit of reinforcements has hit multiple roadblocks in the current transfer window; leaving fans anxious and management scrambling to secure key signings. Despite the club’s efforts to bolster their squad, Liverpool has faced setbacks; most notably with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and now, potentially, with Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners. Liverpool are still trying to bolster their 2024-25 roster with a midfielder. However, they are becoming more and more frantic as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

Liverpool’s transfer strategy this summer took a significant hit when they were unable to secure the services of Martin Zubimendi. The Spanish midfielder, highly regarded for his composure and tactical intelligence, was a top target for the Reds. Liverpool were reportedly willing to meet the player’s $67 million release clause. However, despite their best efforts, the Spaniard opted to remain with Real Sociedad.

The Basque club was determined to keep their star player, and their persistence paid off. Zubimendi, swayed by Sociedad’s desire to retain him, ultimately decided to stay in La Liga; dealing a blow to Liverpool’s transfer plans. This decision was a clear statement from the player, who chose loyalty and stability over a high-profile move to the Premier League. The failed pursuit of the 25-year-old left the Reds without a marquee signing; adding to the pressure as the transfer window ticks down.

Koopmeiners conundrum for Liverpool

With Zubimendi out of reach, Liverpool turned their attention to Teun Koopmeiners. He is a versatile Dutch midfielder who has been a standout performer for Atalanta. The 26-year-old has made a name for himself in Italy’s top flight; impressing with his ability to play both defensive and attacking roles in midfield.

However, Liverpool‘s pursuit of Koopmeiners has been anything but straightforward. Juventus have emerged as the frontrunner to sign the Dutchman, reportedly agreeing on personal terms with the player. Despite this, the deal has stalled due to the Bianconeri’s preference for a payment structure that spreads the $67 million fee over several years; a proposal that Atalanta are reluctant to accept.

La Dea’s preference to sell him to a foreign club rather than a Serie A rival has kept Liverpool in the conversation. The Reds, aware of the player’s desire to leave have reportedly requested further information on the situation. This indicates that Liverpool have not yet given up hope of hijacking the deal. That’s especially with their manager Arne Slot—a long-time admirer of Koopmeiners from their time together at AZ Alkmaar—pushing for the transfer.

Glimmer of hope?

As the transfer window draws to a close, TEAMTalk says that Liverpool remains hopeful of pulling off a last-minute deal for Koopmeiners. The Dutch international’s familiarity with Slot’s system and his proven track record in Italy make him a valuable addition to the midfield at Anfield. However, the competition from Juventus and Atalanta’s firm stance on the transfer fee poses significant challenges.

The Reds’ interest in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and the ongoing efforts to integrate Ryan Gravenberch into the squad suggests that the club is exploring multiple avenues to strengthen the team. But with key targets slipping through their fingers, the Reds must act swiftly and decisively to avoid a transfer window that could leave them short-handed for the challenges ahead.

PHOTOS: IMAGO