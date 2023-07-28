This Atalanta TV schedule has details on how and where to watch La Dea on TV and streaming in the US.

Where can I watch the Atalanta match?

Sunday, August 20 02:45 PM ET Sassuolo vs. Atalanta ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Saturday, August 26 12:30 PM ET Frosinone Calcio vs. Atalanta ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: 1907

Stadium: Gewiss Stadium

Manager: Gian Piero Gasperini

Italian top-flight / cup titles: 0 / 1 (1963)

Serie B titles: 6 (1928, 1940, 1959, 1984, 2006, 2011)

Atalanta TV schedule and streaming links

Watching Atalanta and the entirety of Serie A is fairly simple in the US.

Serie A and Coppa Italia feature on Paramount+, with every game streaming live. Select matches are moved to CBS Sports Network on TV. For those games, cable or satellite providers that offer CBSSN, as well as Fubo and DirecTV Stream, will have the games.

CBS Sports is also where to find UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Like Serie A, all of the matches air live on Paramount+, while selected late stage games are simulcast on the main CBS network. Spanish coverage of UEFA club competitions can be found on Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás. Spanish-language streaming is on ViX.

Watch Atalanta on Paramount+:

Atalanta History

Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio were founded on October 17, 1907, and named after the mythic Greek heroine of the same name. They hail from the city of Bergamo, which is about 25 miles from Milan.

Despite having just one major Italian title (the 1963 Coppa Italia), they are one of the most successful clubs who are based outside a major regional capital city.

In 1919, the Italian federation proclaimed that only one club from Bergamo would be allowed into the top national league competition. Atalanta and rivals Bergamasca did not want to merge, the played a match for the spot in the Prima Categoria. Atalanta won the game, 2-0, but in the end the clubs would end up merging anyway a year later. This gave the club the “B” in the name Atalanta BC. It’s also when they adopted their black and blue colors.

Atalanta joined the Serie B in 1929 in now-familiar Italian league setup, and first gained promotion to Serie A in 1937. A decade later, they would finish fifth – a height not achieved again by the club until 2017.

A win vs Torino in the 1963 Coppa Italia final remains the club’s highest domestic achievement to date.

1988 saw Atalanta reach the semifinals of the Cup Winners’ Cup. This finish, equaled by Cardiff City, is the best ever by a non-first division club in a major European competition.

Recently, Atalanta has become somewhat of a force in Serie A. They finished fourth in 2017, and third three times in a row from 2019-2021. This league performance has afforded them with the most consistent stretch of European football in their history. During this same timeframe, they’ve been runner up in the Coppa Italia twice.

Atalanta latest news

