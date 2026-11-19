Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement followed a highly publicized disagreement with Jorge Jesus, leaving questions over whether the forward wanted the Portugal coach removed from his position. Allegations surrounding the involvement of people close to the Al-Nassr star added another layer to the dispute, although recent reporting has offered a different perspective on his intentions.

According to reports from October, Carlos Padrao, a friend of Jorge Jesus, claimed that Tiago Craveiro, an adviser to Ronaldo, threatened the Portugal coach with dismissal if he did not publicly apologise to the forward. Speaking on the Portuguese program Jogo Aberto, Padrao said Craveiro contacted someone within Jesus’ entourage and warned that the coach would “be fired” if he failed to issue an apology at the beginning of a press conference.

He suggested the message was not delivered directly to Jesus and may instead have been communicated to the coach’s lawyer. “They tried to create a script for Jorge Jesus to apologize to Cristiano Ronaldo,” Padrao explained.

The former Portugal coach’s friend also insisted that Jesus never apologised, although he acknowledged that the manager recognised a mistake had been made. “Admitting a mistake is one thing, apologizing is another,” Padrao added, while revealing that the experienced manager was “very sad” about the situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

Craveiro previously worked with FIFA and UEFA before leaving the Portuguese Football Federation in 2022 to take up strategic responsibilities at UEFA. He became a strategic consultant for CR7 SA, Ronaldo’s holding company, at the end of 2023.

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Ronaldo’s retirement leaves Portugal with unanswered questions

The disagreement began after Ronaldo was left unused against Norway despite being asked to warm up during Portugal‘s September international campaign. The forward reportedly felt that an understanding over his playing time had been broken, contributing to his decision to leave the national team camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

He subsequently returned to Saudi Arabia and spent approximately three and a half weeks considering his future before deciding to end his international career. On November 5, Ronaldo announced his retirement after 23 years with Portugal, finishing with 234 appearances and 146 goals. However, reporting from The Athletic suggests that the forward’s position towards Jesus was more complicated than the dismissal allegations indicate.

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New details challenge claims Ronaldo wanted Jesus removed

According to The Athletic, the veteran superstar had actually supported Jesus’s appointment earlier in the year, when the Portuguese Football Federation was searching for a successor to Roberto Martinez following the 2026 World Cup. Having previously worked together at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo reportedly considered his former manager a suitable candidate and described him as a “perfect choice.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez of Portugal.

The report also indicates that Ronaldo never formally asked the federation to dismiss Jesus. Those close to the forward insist he did not attempt to negotiate with the FPF or secure the coach’s departure, despite the breakdown in their relationship. Instead, intermediaries reportedly communicated that the 41-year-old would not return to the national team while Jesus remained in charge.

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That distinction is important, as it suggests a refusal to work under the coach rather than a direct attempt to have him sacked. Ronaldo also accepted a provisional 30-day suspension and a €255 fine following his departure from the Portugal camp, according to reports surrounding the disciplinary process.