Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international retirement has raised fresh questions about how one of soccer’s greatest careers will eventually come to an end. Although the Portugal legend remains focused on his future with Al-Nassr, reports suggest discussions about a more fitting farewell are already taking shape, with some familiar faces potentially involved.

The 41-year-old still has major ambitions before considering retirement from the game altogether. However, his departure from international soccer has left unfinished business, particularly after the difficult circumstances surrounding his final months with Portugal.

According to The Athletic, people close to Ronaldo say his immediate sporting priority is reaching 1,000 career goals. He reportedly has 985 goals to his name, leaving him 15 short of the historic milestone as he continues playing for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has previously indicated that he could consider retiring after the Saudi Pro League season next June. Beyond the goalscoring target, however, those familiar with his plans suggest he has relatively few other sporting ambitions before eventually bringing his playing career to a close.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates a goal.

Portugal hopes to give its former captain proper send-off

Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5, 2026, ending a 23-year career with Portugal. He finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both men’s international records, while winning Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles.

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His departure came after a difficult period involving head coach Jorge Jesus, with their disagreement over Ronaldo’s unused substitute appearance against Norway contributing to the breakdown in their relationship. The former captain’s last appearance came in September’s 1-0 victory over Wales, meaning he never received a proper farewell in front of Portugal supporters.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

The Athletic adds there is still hope on both sides that the situation can eventually be resolved. The report suggests that “in time, all sides are hopeful they can arrange a formal farewell game” to recognize Ronaldo’s contribution to Portuguese soccer, although “a little more time may be needed for the freshest of wounds to fully heal.”

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Real Madrid could play role as well

Beyond a potential Portugal tribute, Ronaldo could receive a separate farewell involving some of his former clubs, with Real Madrid among those mentioned. Such an occasion would offer an opportunity to celebrate his achievements across club soccer before he eventually retires altogether, the report reveals.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF holds the Ballon d’Or 2013

His connection with Real Madrid makes the possibility particularly significant. Ronaldo spent nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu between 2009 and 2018, scoring 451 goals in 438 appearances and becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. He also helped Real Madrid win four Champions League titles, two La Liga championships and numerous other trophies.

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His contribution to the club’s historic European dominance cemented his place among its greatest-ever players. Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a then-world-record $103 million transfer fee. During his time in Spain, he won four Ballons d’Or and established several scoring records, including the remarkable 17-goal Champions League campaign in 2013-14.

His departure in 2018 brought an end to one of the most successful individual spells in the club’s history, as he moved to Juventus before later returning to Manchester United and eventually joining Al-Nassr. A farewell involving Los Blancos would therefore provide a fitting opportunity to celebrate the achievements that defined much of his career.

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