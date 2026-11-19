Antoine Griezmann has barely settled into Major League Soccer, and he already has an individual honor to his name, one that even Lionel Messi did not win. The French forward was voted the league’s best newcomer after a standout first season with Orlando City.

MLS made it official this week: Griezmann is the 2026 Newcomer of the Year. The former Atletico Madrid forward arrived at Orlando City in March but did not take the field until July, and from then on his impact was immediate. He finished the regular season with 14 goals and eight assists, a club-best 22 goal contributions.

He needed only 15 games to reach 20 goal contributions, the second-fastest mark in league history, and he was involved in 32.9% of Orlando’s 63 goals, which helped the team reach the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed.

With 51.02% of the votes, he finished well ahead of Houston’s Guilherme (25.12%) and Sporting Kansas City’s Andre Luiz (6.19%), and he led in all three groups of voters: players, media and clubs.

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Messi came close to winning it in 2023

Messi will never have another chance to win this award, since it recognizes players in their first year in MLS, but he came close to taking it in 2023. The Argentine arrived at Inter Miami that summer and finished second in the voting with 27.28%, behind Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis, who received 45.78%.

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Messi did win the players’ vote that year, with 35.54%, narrowly ahead of Giakoumakis, who got 34.34%. But the media and club votes tilted the balance toward the Greek striker, who took the award, and Eduard Lowen of St. Louis City finished third with 15.44%.

With the playoffs about to begin, Griezmann will try to turn an award-winning debut into a deeper run with Orlando City, while Messi and Inter Miami arrive as defending champions. Their paths could keep crossing in the conversation, even if only one of them will have this particular trophy on the shelf.