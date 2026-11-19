Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are getting ready for one of the biggest nights of the Saudi Pro League calendar, and the preparation has already come with a few complications. The squad news ahead of the trip to Jeddah offers a first look at what Ange Postecoglou will have available.

The Clasico against Al Ahli, rescheduled from the ninth round, will be played on Friday at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The trip took place after the last training session at the club’s base in Riyadh, and according to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah, Ayman Yahya and Nader Al-Sharari were left out of the group because neither has fully recovered from injuries picked up in recent weeks.

Neither absence is a heavy loss for Al Nassr. Yahya, 25, is a frequently used substitute for the coach, with 12 appearances this season and two assists, while Al-Sharari, 30, has played 16 matches since arriving in the summer of 2025, all of them off the bench and just three this season.

The stakes are what truly stand out. Al Nassr sit third with 28 points, two behind leaders Al Hilal and trailing second-placed Al Qadsiah only on goal difference, while Al Ahli are sixth with 21. With Ronaldo in the squad and a place near the top at stake, the visitors will look to leave Jeddah with a result that keeps them in the chase.

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Ronaldo looks to climb the scoring chart against leader Toney

The Clasico also puts two of the league’s most prolific forwards on the same pitch. Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney leads the Saudi Pro League scoring chart this season with 13 goals, while Cristiano Ronaldo is among the closest chasers with 8 tallies, so Friday offers him a direct chance to cut the distance against the man at the top.

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Both have a history of trading blows at the top of the list. Last season, Toney finished with 32 goals and Ronaldo with 28, in a race won by Julian Quinones with 33. Now Ronaldo will try to climb again, with Toney standing in his way in what promises to be one of the key duels of the night.

The Clasico in Jeddah arrives with more than a rivalry at stake, since the result could shape the title race and the scoring chart in one night. If Ronaldo finds the net against the league’s top scorer, it could be the kind of answer that makes Friday’s match one of the most talked-about of the season.