Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international retirement has left Portugal facing difficult questions about the future of its national team and the relationships behind the scenes. The fallout involving Jorge Jesus has also raised concerns about how the Portuguese Football Federation handles one of the country’s most influential soccer figures, with consequences that could extend well beyond the pitch.

The Athletic has revealed that Ronaldo and Jesus did not speak between the October international window and the November fixtures, with both men waiting to see who would make the first move. The lack of communication ultimately contributed to the situation that ended with the forward announcing his international retirement on November 5, 2026.

The dispute began in September, when Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute against Norway despite reportedly being told he would play around 30 minutes. After warming up at half-time without being introduced, the Portugal captain felt that an agreement had been broken.

A subsequent meeting reportedly failed to resolve the disagreement, with Ronaldo unhappy about how Jesus addressed the situation publicly. The forward eventually left the national team camp, prompting the Portuguese Football Federation to provisionally suspend him.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Portugal expected different outcome

Despite the growing tension, a return to the national team had appeared possible ahead of the November international window. Jesus reportedly intended to include Ronaldo in his squad plans, while the forward had indicated through intermediaries that he preferred to remain out of the team.

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However, Ronaldo announced his retirement one day before the squad was due to be revealed, informing FPF president Pedro Proenca rather than communicating his decision directly to Jesus. The announcement brought his 23-year international career to an end, with record totals of 234 appearances and 146 goals.

Jesus later said he had intended to call up the forward and respected his decision. The coach also revealed that he learned about the retirement announcement at the same time as everyone else, highlighting how little communication remained between the two sides.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

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Ronaldo’s influence could extend to UEFA and FIFA

The consequences of the dispute may reach further than Portugal’s immediate national team plans. The Athletic reports that several people familiar with European soccer governance believe Proenca should be politically careful when managing the relationship with Ronaldo.

Their concern is that alienating a figure with Ronaldo’s influence could carry long-term risks for Portuguese soccer, particularly if the forward eventually pursues prominent positions within UEFA or FIFA. His global profile and standing in the game mean his influence could remain significant long after his playing career ends.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal speaks with Assistant Coach Ricardo Carvalho

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Ronaldo has not announced any formal plans to enter soccer administration, but the possibility of a future governance or ambassadorial role makes the federation’s handling of the situation particularly important. Maintaining a positive relationship could also benefit Portugal’s wider ambitions within European and international soccer. The FPF president has attempted to maintain a respectful public position throughout the controversy.

There is still hope that the situation can eventually be resolved through a formal farewell appearance for Ronaldo with Portugal. A broader career celebration involving some of his former clubs, potentially including Real Madrid, has also been discussed.