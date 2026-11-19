Christian Pulisic and Mauricio Pochettino ended their time together with the United States men’s national team on a high after a convincing victory over Haiti in Cincinnati. The result secured another important achievement for the Americans, while Pulisic’s outstanding performance provided a memorable moment in the Argentine coach’s farewell.

The Milan forward also reflected on the progress made during Pochettino’s tenure and the direction the national team should take next. With the former Tottenham and Chelsea manager preparing for a new challenge at Manchester United, attention is already turning towards the person who will replace him.

Pulisic opened the scoring in the 25th minute with an acrobatic bicycle kick after Weston McKennie delivered a cross towards the far post. The finish was particularly memorable because it was the first bicycle kick Pulisic had scored in his professional or international career. “I’d never scored a goal like that before. It was special. Weston crossed the ball, and it was really the only thing I could do, so I thought I had to give it a go. It was really nice to see the ball go in,” Pulisic said after the match.

The goal was his 36th for the United States, while McKennie later assisted 18-year-old Julian Hall for the second goal in the 43rd minute. The 2-0 victory completed an 8-0 aggregate win over Haiti, sending the United States into the Concacaf Nations League Finals scheduled for March 2027. The Americans also secured qualification for the 2027 Gold Cup and extended their winning run to six matches.

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Pochettino finished his tenure with a record of 23 wins, two draws, and 12 defeats, having taken charge in October 2024. His departure was an emotional occasion, with the coach embracing his players and receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at TQL Stadium.

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Pulisic reveals Pochettino’s final message to the USMNT

Pulisic offered an insight into what the Argentine told the squad before leaving for England to take over at Manchester United. Rather than focusing on individual performances or immediate results, Pochettino’s farewell message centered on the culture and foundations built during his time with the national team.

“Simply that we have a really extraordinary culture. We’ve built something really special and have a bright future ahead of us. And to keep it going, letting the rest of the team support us,” Pulisic revealed.

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The forward believes the United States has made meaningful progress under the former Paris Saint-Germain manager and should be confident about what lies ahead. “We’re in a good place. I mean, I think the team have improved. I think there’s a good culture within the group and I think we should be really excited about the future,” he added.

Pochettino also expressed confidence in the squad’s potential, pointing to the combination of experienced internationals and emerging young players. “I am sure that this group of players will achieve big things in the future. I have no doubt,” he told reporters.

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Pulisic outlines what Pochettino’s successor must deliver

With Pochettino moving to Manchester United, U.S. Soccer must now find a manager capable of maintaining the progress made during his tenure. Pulisic acknowledged that the identity of the next coach matters, even though the players have no say in the appointment.

USMNT celebrate vs Mexico

“I mean, it’s not that it doesn’t matter. In the end, it’s not our choice as players. Whoever comes in, we hope they know how to make the most of the things we do very well and can lead us in a good direction,” he explained.

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U.S. Soccer chief executive J.T. Batson has also highlighted the qualities the federation will prioritize when choosing a successor. Speaking before the Haiti match, Batson said the next appointment must care about youth development, the youth national team programs, relationships with clubs, and the wider success of the federation.