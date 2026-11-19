Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus appeared to have an opportunity to resolve their disagreement after tensions threatened to overshadow Portugal’s international campaign. The former captain was reportedly willing to find a way forward, with a carefully prepared proposal intended to bring the situation under control and protect the relationship between the player and his national team.

However, the attempt to settle the dispute reportedly took an unexpected turn when the Portugal coach addressed the media. What followed would deepen the breakdown in trust between the two men and eventually contribute to the end of Ronaldo’s international career.

The disagreement began during Portugal’s Nations League campaign in September 2026, when Ronaldo was left on the bench against Norway despite being asked to warm up. The Selecao won the match 2-1, but the 41-year-old was frustrated after expecting to feature for approximately 30 minutes.

Ronaldo later explained that he had no problem with being selected as a substitute, but felt the situation was mishandled when he was prepared to enter the game and ultimately remained unused. His frustration was also visible after the final whistle, when he left the pitch without acknowledging the travelling supporters, an action he subsequently apologized for.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The incident created tension between the captain and Jesus, who had previously worked with him at Al-Nassr. Ronaldo believed the coach had gone back on an understanding between them, while the veeteran coach maintained that selection decisions were his responsibility.

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Desperate attempt to repair the relationship

The two men reportedly held discussions involving Al-Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho and Ronaldo’s adviser Tiago Craveiro. The meeting was intended to address the disagreement and establish a way for Ronaldo to remain involved with Portugal.

According to The Athletic, the discussions produced a proposal outlining how Jesus should publicly explain the situation before the next international fixture. Ronaldo approved an eight-point communication plan designed to ease tensions and make clear that he remained committed to representing Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (WC 2026)

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The proposal reportedly did not demand a personal apology from Jesus. Instead, it sought recognition that the situation surrounding Ronaldo’s unused warm-up had been handled poorly, alongside reassurance that the coach still wanted the veteran forward in his squad.

What did Jesus think of Ronaldo’s eight-point plan?

The central demand was reportedly for Jesus to acknowledge that asking a player of Ronaldo’s stature, comparable to Pelé or Diego Maradona, to warm up without eventually bringing him onto the pitch had been a mistake. The coach was also expected to describe the former captain as “exemplary, loyal and professional” and publicly confirm that he wanted Ronaldo to remain part of the national team.

However, Jesus did not deliver the message Ronaldo had reportedly approved. Instead, he emphasized his authority as Portugal coach, with the statement “I make the decisions” becoming the defining moment of the disagreement.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with the response, believing that the coach had failed to honor the understanding reached during their private discussions. He subsequently left the Portugal camp and flew home that same night, bringing the attempted reconciliation to an abrupt end.

The Portuguese Football Federation provisionally suspended Ronaldo, but the former captain initially left the possibility of returning open. That changed in November, when Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football after 234 appearances and a record 146 goals for Portugal.

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