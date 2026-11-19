Lamine Yamal continues to attract comparisons with Lionel Messi as Barcelona’s teenage star establishes himself among soccer’s biggest talents. However, former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has offered a reminder that such discussions come with a much bigger question about what it takes to reach the very top of the game.

The Uruguayan, who played alongside Messi during Barcelona’s successful MSN era, has followed Yamal’s development closely. While he recognizes the youngster’s extraordinary ability, Suarez believes there is an important distinction between showing similar qualities and reproducing a career like Messi’s.

Comparisons between Yamal and Messi are understandable given their Blaugrana connections, technical qualities and influence in attacking positions. Their story also has an unusual link dating back to 2007, when a five-month-old Yamal appeared in a charity calendar photoshoot with a 20-year-old Messi.

The Spaniard has since developed into one of Barcelona’s most important players, producing impressive numbers at an age when Messi was still establishing himself in the first team. The teenager has also enjoyed major international success with La Roja, winning Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

However, Suarez believes the similarities should not lead to expectations that Yamal must follow the same path as his current Inter Miami teammate.

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Suarez explains why matching Messi is almost impossible

Speaking about whether he sees elements of Messi in Yamal, Suarez acknowledged the young winger’s qualities but warned against comparing players at completely different stages of their careers. “Of course, and as I said before, comparisons aren’t something I like. But we’re talking about a young player who is 18 or 19 years old, like Lamine Yamal, and comparing him to a player who is 39, like Leo, who has won everything and achieved everything in football,” he explained.

The Inter Miami striker believes Yamal still has plenty of time to develop before any meaningful assessment of his career against Messi’s can be made. He also stressed that reproducing the Argentine’s achievements would be an extraordinary challenge for any player: “I don’t think it’s a good idea to start comparing them at such a young age. We still have plenty of time before we can make comparisons like that.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain is congratulated by Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

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“But I think matching what Leo has achieved will be almost impossible, given everything he has given to football,” Suarez added. He went even further in explaining his admiration for Messi, insisting that reaching the same level would be beyond any player’s capabilities. “And in my personal opinion, it’s impossible for any player to reach the level Leo has achieved or match it.”

Yamal has time to build his own legacy

Suarez’s perspective carries considerable weight because he experienced Messi’s brilliance at close quarters during their years together at Barcelona. The pair formed two-thirds of the famous MSN attacking trio alongside Neymar, helping the club win major domestic and European honors.

Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi during their time at Barcelona.

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Yamal, meanwhile, has already achieved milestones that few players can match at his age, but his career is still in its early stages. Suarez’s message is that the teenager should be allowed to develop without carrying the expectation of matching one of soccer’s greatest ever players.