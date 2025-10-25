Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s visit to Kerala on hold as Argentina cancels November clash vs. India: Why is the FIFA friendly postponed and when will it be played?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi playing for Argentina.
© Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi playing for Argentina.

For weeks, excitement gripped Kerala as Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team were set to make their long-awaited return to India. The World Cup champions were scheduled to play a historic friendly match at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 17, a fixture that promised to bring the magic of Messi to Indian soil for the first time in over a decade.

However, Argentina’s visit has now been postponed, leaving Indian fans heartbroken. Messi, the global icon and captain of the Albiceleste, will not be coming to Kerala this November. The Argentina Football Association (AFA) confirmed that the team will play only in Angola during the upcoming international window, effectively cancelling their Indian leg.

The disappointment runs deep in Kerala, where passion for Argentina and Messi rivals that of Buenos Aires itself. For many, this was to be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their hero in person.

The announcement came from Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company and Emraj Group International, who was among the chief organizers of the event. In a Facebook post, Augustine wrote, “Considering the delay in receiving FIFA’s permission, after discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), it has been decided to postpone the match from the November window.”

He added that the match will now be played in the next FIFA international window, with the new date to be announced soon. The decision came after consultations with AFA representatives, who had earlier conducted inspections at the Kochi stadium and local hotels to ensure readiness. Despite months of planning, India’s dream fixture has been derailed — and the reason behind it reveals the complexity of hosting a FIFA-sanctioned event.

The real reason behind the delay

According to Augustine, and later confirmed by AFA officials quoted in La Nacionthe delay in receiving FIFA’s final approval was the primary cause for the postponement. Organizers in Kerala had reportedly submitted the required documents late, while the AFA cited “repeated regulatory breaches” and “logistical shortcomings” on India’s part.

An AFA spokesperson explained, “We made every effort to organize the match in November. A delegation even visited India to inspect the stadium and hotels, but unfortunately, India could not fulfill the required conditions. Repeated breaches of regulations forced us to restructure the agreement and decide on a new date.”

Kerala’s Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman also confirmed the issue, saying FIFA’s approval remained the final obstacle: “Even though the All India Football Federation and the Asian Football Confederation recommended it, and we met FIFA’s vice-president, the approval is still pending.” He added that while the Kochi stadium had passed most audits, minor issues like lighting delays and documentation gaps stalled the process.

Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina’s goal with his teammates.

When will the match take place instead?

The organizers have hinted that the friendly will be rescheduled to the next FIFA international window, with reports suggesting March 2026 as the potential new date. However, that period coincides with Kerala’s Assembly elections, which could complicate logistics and scheduling once again.

Still, optimism remains. Augustine assured fans that “the match will happen — it’s only postponed, not cancelled.” For now, La Albiceleste’s November schedule includes training in Spain and a friendly against Angola on November 14, after which the squad will return to South America.

