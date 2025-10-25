Trending topics:
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi marks 890 career goals milestone at the age of 38: Who achieved it faster, him or Cristiano Ronaldo?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

In soccer, there are few constants — but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been two of them. The eternal debate over who deserves the title of the greatest of all time remains alive even in the final quarter of 2025, as both continue to stretch the limits of longevity and brilliance. This week, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi once again reminded the world why he’s still rewriting history at 38 years old, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s name inevitably entered the conversation once more.

On a glittering Friday night in Miami, Messi was honored before kickoff with the 2025 MLS Golden Boot, awarded for scoring 29 goals in 28 regular-season games — a phenomenal feat that crowned him as the league’s top scorer. The pregame ceremony, led by MLS Commissioner Don Garber, was met with chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” echoing throughout Chase Stadium.

But the Argentine wasn’t done collecting accolades. In true Messi fashion, he celebrated the award with a performance to match his reputation. Facing Nashville SC in the first match of the MLS Cup Playoffs, the Argentine scored twice and assisted another in the Herons’ 3-1 win, giving his side a commanding 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

He opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a diving header — a rarity in his career — after linking up beautifully with his long-time teammate Luis Suarez. Later, he provided the assist for Tadeo Allende’s goal in the 62nd minute and sealed the victory in stoppage time with a trademark curling finish. It was a night of dominance, and yet, the headline belonged to something far greater than the match itself.

Who did it faster?

With that opening goal, Messi reached an astonishing 890 career goals — a number that cements his place among soccer’s immortals. According to multiple reports, including ESPN, Messi achieved this landmark at the age of 38 years and 122 days, doing so faster and younger than Cristiano Ronaldo, who reached the same milestone at 39 years and 89 days.

Tweet placeholder

Moreover, Messi needed 1,131 games to hit 890, while Ronaldo required 1,220 matches — meaning the Argentine reached it in 89 fewer games. “With today’s first goal, Leo Messi has become the fastest and youngest player in soccer history to reach 890 goals,” reported One Football. “Messi did it in 89 fewer games than Ronaldo.”

Tweet placeholder
