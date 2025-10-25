Trending topics:
How to watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Hazm vs Al Nassr
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, October 25, 2025
WHERE Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr enter Matchday 6 riding a wave of momentum after a flawless start to their Saudi Pro League season, collecting five straight victories and making a statement with a dominant performance against title contenders Al Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads a side that looks every bit like a championship favorite, but the Riyadh powerhouse knows that consistency is the real test in a long campaign. Now they’ll square off against Al Hazm, a club battling near the bottom of the table and eager to pull off an upset that could shift their season’s direction.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
