Lionel Messi has already etched his name into the MLS record books in numerous ways, raising the bar for what the league’s fans have come to expect and standing as the only player in history to win back-to-back Player of the Season honors. One particularly unique goal-contribution record, however, remains his alone, even as Anders Dreyer surpasses LAFC legend Carlos Vela on the all-time list.

San Diego FC have burst out of the gates this season, sitting at the top of the league on goal difference after a crushing 5-0 win over CF Montréal and a 2-0 victory over St. Louis City. Dreyer was central to both performances, contributing two assists in the opener before adding a goal and an assist in the second.

Those contributions have elevated Dreyer to second on the all-time list for the fastest players to reach the combined milestone of 20 goals and 20 assists in MLS history. The San Diego forward hit the mark in just 36 games, a testament to the immediate and sustained impact he has made since arriving in the league in 2025.

Last season, Dreyer was the on-field engine of a San Diego side that not only reached the playoffs but topped the Western Conference and finished just four points shy of the Supporters’ Shield. The Danish star posted an exceptional 19 goals and 17 assists across 34 games in 2025, and has already added one goal and three assists in just two appearances this year.

Anders Dreyer #10 of San Diego FC battles for the ball with Brayan Vera #4 of CF Montréal.

Despite those remarkable numbers, the top spot on the list remains comfortably Messi’s. The Inter Miami star reached the 20-goal, 20-assist milestone in a staggering 26 games (six in 2023 and the following 20 in 2024) making him the fastest player ever to achieve the feat in MLS history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Antoine Griezmann’s move to MLS’s Orlando City in doubt as Simeone reportedly pushes him to stay at Atlético Madrid

Dreyer’s rise, however, has been enough to displace Carlos Vela from second place. The former LAFC standout reached the milestone in 41 games, five more than the Dane. The top five is rounded out by Italian star Sebastian Giovinco in 42 games and Kansas City Wizards legend Preki in 45, underscoring just how significant Dreyer’s achievement is — and how far ahead of the field Messi remains.

Dreyer, the leader of San Diego FC on the pitch

In under two years in North America, Anders Dreyer has established himself not only as the cornerstone of MLS’s newest franchise, but as one of the most dynamic players in the entire league.

San Diego secured Dreyer in January 2025 for a fee of around $5 million from Anderlecht, making him the club’s second Designated Player after Mexican international Hirving “Chucky” Lozano. While Lozano’s stint with the club seems to have reached a point of no return, Dreyer has more than filled the void, with his market value on Transfermarkt rising from €10 million to €15 million since his arrival.

Advertisement