Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LIGUE 1
Comments

Endrick breaks first record in Lyon without playing a game: Ex-Real Madrid striker causes sensation in France

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Brazilian striker Endrick.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesBrazilian striker Endrick.

Without a doubt, one of the most high-profile moves of this European winter is Endrick’s departure from Real Madrid to continue his career at Olympique Lyonnais. The Brazilian forward has sparked enormous excitement upon arriving in Ligue 1, where he is expected to play a far larger role than he did in Spain.

After agreeing on the terms of his loan from Real Madrid—which runs until the end of the season, with no purchase option, and with part of his salary covered—Lyon announced Endrick’s arrival with a video posted on their official Instagram account on December 23.

The video quickly became the most-watched in Lyon’s history on social media, surpassing 17 million views. Nearly 15 million of those came within the first 24 hours, highlighting the huge enthusiasm the young striker sparked among French fans.

The previous Lyon record was held by a video from September in which midfielder Tyler Morton imitated a Ronaldinho dribble. That clip had 2.9 million views, meaning Endrick’s video exceeded it by more than five times.

Endrick needs playing time

The expectations surrounding Endrick’s arrival at Real Madrid in 2024 were not matched by his on-field performance. His first season was acceptable, with seven goals in 37 matches across La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Champions League.

Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

see also

Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

However, under Xabi Alonso, things changed dramatically for him. Endrick played just three matches in the 2025-26 season and did not score a goal. Kylian Mbappe’s presence in the lineup made him nearly untouchable, and competition with Gonzalo Garcia for the few minutes available as a substitute forward further limited his opportunities.

Advertisement

Now, at Lyon, the situation is expected to be very different. The enthusiasm French fans have shown for the young Brazilian forward suggests he will likely play a much larger role in Ligue 1 than he did in La Liga.

The World Cup is a priority for Endrick

The coming months will be crucial for all players aiming to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They must deliver convincing performances to earn a spot on the 26-man roster for each national team while staying healthy.

Ligue 1 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Ligue 1 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

In a squad like Brazil, with its wealth of stars, the competition for those spots will be fierce. At Real Madrid, with almost no playing time, Endrick’s chances were minimal. But his move to Lyon opens the door for him to compete for a place in North America 2026.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

As the road to the 2026 World Cup sharpens, Karim Benzema and Endrick have suddenly found their stories intertwined once more—this time through a bold winter move that has sent shockwaves from Madrid to France.

Premier League tremor: Why did UEFA demote Crystal Palace from Europa League to Conference League?

Premier League tremor: Why did UEFA demote Crystal Palace from Europa League to Conference League?

A seismic jolt has shaken English soccer as Crystal Palace, fresh off their historic FA Cup triumph, have been stripped of their place in the UEFA Europa League and instead demoted to the third-tier UEFA Conference League for the 2025-26 season.

How to watch Manchester United vs Lyon in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Europa League

How to watch Manchester United vs Lyon in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Europa League

Manchester United host Lyon in the second leg of the 2024/2025 Europa League quarterfinal. Here's all the key information regarding kickoff times and how to watch the match, including TV channels and streaming platforms available in the USA.

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid exit rumors fueled by Al Ittihad sporting director: ‘I see it as a possibility’

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid exit rumors fueled by Al Ittihad sporting director: ‘I see it as a possibility’

Al Ittihad could emerge as a destination for Vinicius Junior if he decides to leave Real Madrid.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo