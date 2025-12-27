Endrick breaks first record in Lyon without playing a game: Ex-Real Madrid striker causes sensation in France

Without a doubt, one of the most high-profile moves of this European winter is Endrick’s departure from Real Madrid to continue his career at Olympique Lyonnais. The Brazilian forward has sparked enormous excitement upon arriving in Ligue 1, where he is expected to play a far larger role than he did in Spain.

After agreeing on the terms of his loan from Real Madrid—which runs until the end of the season, with no purchase option, and with part of his salary covered—Lyon announced Endrick’s arrival with a video posted on their official Instagram account on December 23.

The video quickly became the most-watched in Lyon’s history on social media, surpassing 17 million views. Nearly 15 million of those came within the first 24 hours, highlighting the huge enthusiasm the young striker sparked among French fans.

The previous Lyon record was held by a video from September in which midfielder Tyler Morton imitated a Ronaldinho dribble. That clip had 2.9 million views, meaning Endrick’s video exceeded it by more than five times.

Endrick needs playing time

The expectations surrounding Endrick’s arrival at Real Madrid in 2024 were not matched by his on-field performance. His first season was acceptable, with seven goals in 37 matches across La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Champions League.

However, under Xabi Alonso, things changed dramatically for him. Endrick played just three matches in the 2025-26 season and did not score a goal. Kylian Mbappe’s presence in the lineup made him nearly untouchable, and competition with Gonzalo Garcia for the few minutes available as a substitute forward further limited his opportunities.

Now, at Lyon, the situation is expected to be very different. The enthusiasm French fans have shown for the young Brazilian forward suggests he will likely play a much larger role in Ligue 1 than he did in La Liga.

The World Cup is a priority for Endrick

The coming months will be crucial for all players aiming to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They must deliver convincing performances to earn a spot on the 26-man roster for each national team while staying healthy.

In a squad like Brazil, with its wealth of stars, the competition for those spots will be fierce. At Real Madrid, with almost no playing time, Endrick’s chances were minimal. But his move to Lyon opens the door for him to compete for a place in North America 2026.

