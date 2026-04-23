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Report: Lionel Messi to be named in Argentina’s preliminary squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 11, meaning all 48 participating teams are entering the final stretch of their preparations for the tournament. Argentina are closely monitoring Lionel Messi’s situation, as he has yet to publicly confirm whether he will play in the competition.

However, time is running short, and that decision cannot be delayed much longer. By May 11, all participating federations must submit a preliminary list to FIFA with the players under consideration for the tournament. That means Lionel Scaloni will have to make a decision soon.

The coach will include Messi in the list of 55 players that will serve as the starting point for the final 26-man squad, which must be submitted to FIFA before May 30,” journalist Leandro Contento of La Nacion, one of Argentina’s most prestigious outlets, reported on Thursday.

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So far, the Inter Miami forward has remained cautious about his chances of playing in what would be his sixth World Cup. The reason lies in doubts about whether he can meet the physical demands of the tournament, as he will be turning 39 by then.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

While his inclusion in Argentina’s preliminary squad would not necessarily confirm his presence at North America 2026, it would represent another step toward that outcome. It would mark the first official decision linking Messi to the national team in relation to the upcoming World Cup.

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What is the purpose of the World Cup preliminary squad?

In recent years, FIFA has established two key deadlines for national teams participating in the World Cup. The first requires teams to submit a preliminary list of players under consideration for the tournament, while a later deadline is used to finalize the official roster.

In principle, once the final 26-man squad is set, any changes due to injuries or exceptional circumstances can be made with FIFA’s approval. In those cases, replacements must come from the players included in the preliminary list.

That initial list, however, is less restrictive than the final roster. In fact, coaches are not required to name the maximum of 55 players—they can submit a smaller group, as long as it includes at least 35.

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That is exactly what Lionel Scaloni did ahead of Qatar 2022. He put together a 48-player list that included injured players—such as Giovani Lo Celso—as well as young prospects with little chance of making the final squad, like Nicolas Paz and Alejandro Garnacho. When Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa had to be replaced due to injury at the last minute, their replacements—Angel Correa and Thiago Almada—were already part of the preliminary list.

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