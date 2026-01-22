Lionel Messi’s new teammate Dayne St. Clair reveals how Inter Miami’s objective for 2026 convinced him to sign

Inter Miami have become one of the most dominant franchises in MLS since the arrival of Lionel Messi, capping the 2025 season with the coveted MLS Cup and already setting their sights on an even bigger 2026. Along those same lines, new signing Dayne St. Clair revealed that the club’s ambitions for the upcoming campaign were a key factor in his decision to join the Herons.

After being named the league’s Best Goalkeeper for the 2025 MLS season with Minnesota United, questions quickly surfaced about St. Clair’s future, as his contract was set to expire at the end of the year. Despite reportedly receiving a $1 million offer that would have made him the highest-paid goalkeeper in MLS, the Canadian international chose to join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami as a free agent.

Speaking on the Money Buys Happiness podcast with Ernesto Gaita and Anthony Sorella, St. Clair explained how the rest of the league views Inter Miami: “To some people, we are the villains in the league. You know that everyone wants to beat you and the hardest thing to do in MLS especially is to defend your trophy.“

St. Clair then shared what Inter Miami’s leadership presented as the club’s main objective for 2026. “One of the first things they said to me when I signed was the CONCACAF Champions Cup is what we’re after. That’s one of the trophies that they haven’t won yet. And we’re looking forward to that but they want to go and compete in every tournament and expectation is we win everything,” he added.

Dayne St. Clair of Canada.

After lifting the Leagues Cup in 2023, Inter Miami’s next step toward international success came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The club made a strong run in 2025 but fell in the semifinals to the Vancouver Whitecaps, who won 5-1 on aggregate before losing 5-0 to Cruz Azul in the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi receives squad boost as Inter Miami bring back 2025 MLS Cup winner on permanent deal

Jorge Mas and Inter Miami fully focused on the CONCACAF Champions Cup

Since Messi’s arrival in 2023, Inter Miami have grown rapidly as a franchise, capturing the Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, and most recently the 2025 MLS Cup. With the CONCACAF Champions Cup remaining the lone major trophy missing from their cabinet, the Herons are expected to push aggressively for it in 2026.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the MLS Cup final in December, co-owner Jorge Mas outlined the club’s vision moving forward: “We’re already preparing for 2026. Obviously, we have the winter window, and two of the best players of this generation are retiring, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. We already have replacements not only in mind, but already verbally agreed. We also have the opportunity, with a DP (Designated Player) slot, to add someone.“

Mas was direct when asked about the club’s goals for the upcoming season. “The club’s goal for 2026 is to win the Champions Cup, and of course I want to go in with a fully loaded starting XI,” he said, backing up that promise with signings such as St. Clair and additions to the 2025 squad including David Ayala, Facundo Mura, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón, with German Berterame on the verge of joining too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF shoots in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup game vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Inter Miami’s potential opening opponents in the 2026 Champions Cup

Thanks to their performance in domestic competitions, Inter Miami have already secured qualification for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Their MLS Cup title also allows the Herons to skip the opening round and advance directly to the Round of 16.

At that stage, Lionel Messi’s side will face the winner of the matchup between MLS club Nashville SC and Canadian side Atlético Ottawa. The first leg will be played on the road, with the return leg set for Chase Stadium, marking one of Inter Miami’s final home matches before moving into Miami Freedom Park.

Advertisement